Key Takeaways

D’Angelo reportedly passed at 51 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tributes from the likes of DJ Premier, Jill Scott, and Tyler, the Creator reflect his deep impact on the music community.

His groundbreaking albums, including Brown Sugar and Voodoo, helped shape the sound of modern R&B.

As REVOLT previously revealed, reports are confirming the tragic loss of R&B and soul legend D’Angelo, who was said to have transitioned at the age of 51 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. TMZ cited sources close to his family and former manager Kedar Massenberg. Notably, the singer withdrew from the 2025 Roots Picnic at the last minute due to an “unforeseen medical” issue.

As the reports surfaced, tributes from artists and fans began appearing across X. “Such a sad loss to the passing of D’Angelo,” wrote DJ Premier. “We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep peacefully, D. Love you, KING.”

Jill Scott posted, “I told you a long time ago: You ain’t gon’ understand everything and everything ain’t meant [for you], nor I, to understand. I never met D’Angelo, but I love him, respect him [and] admire his gift. This loss HURTS! Love to my family that are family to him. I’m so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS.”

Marc Lamont Hill also shared a post that read, “My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace.” Others, like Tyler, the Creator, shared an image of D’Angelo without a caption.

Notably, the Virginia star’s reported passing wasn’t long after the death of Angie Stone, with whom he shared a child, Michael Archer Jr. Regarding this, one X user wrote, “[They were] gone within months of each other. Praying for their son.”

A look back at D’Angelo’s iconic career in music

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, became one of the most influential figures in modern soul music. His 1995 debut LP, Brown Sugar, helped define the neo-soul era alongside artists like Erykah Badu, Maxwell, and Lauryn Hill.

His follow-up in 2000, Voodoo, earned him two Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” In 2014, he released Black Messiah with his band, The Vanguard, a project widely praised for its instrumentation and lyrical depth.

Check out other reactions to the news below. REVOLT shares heartfelt condolences to D’Angelo’s family and friends.