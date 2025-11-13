Image Image Credit Frans Schellekens / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt D’Angelo at the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2000 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Michael Archer II, the son of D’Angelo and Angie Stone, is finding peace through reflection.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Wednesday (Nov. 12), the artist, who is also known as Swayvo Twain, opened up about the time he spent with his late father just before his death — sharing how the time together gave him a sense of spiritual clarity. “My dad, he came down to Atlanta. He spent three weeks with me. Anything we ever missed, any questions I ever had, anything I wanted to ask him about — anything — we just had every conversation,” he said. “Every laugh and every moment, man. It really just cleared my spirit, man. That’s the time I needed him the most ever. He stood right there.”

The 28-year-old described how those weeks gave him the closure he’d been searching for since losing his mother back in March. “My mom passed, it left me with a lot of questions,” he added. “After [my dad’s] funeral, I gained a lot of answers to things.”

Michael, who continues to carve his own path in music, is the eldest of D’Angelo’s three children, including Imani and Morocco Archer.

D’Angelo honored at Virginia funeral with a performance by Stevie Wonder

As previously reported by REVOLT, D’Angelo died on Oct. 14 at age 51 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was laid to rest on Nov. 1 during a private service at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico, Virginia, where he first found his voice.

Stevie Wonder performed “If It’s Magic,” “The Lord’s Prayer” and “As” alongside D’Angelo’s former bands, The Soultronics and The Vanguard, plus harpist Brandee Younger. Lauryn Hill, Questlove, and DJ Premier were among the many friends and collaborators who gathered to pay their respects, remembering the R&B and soul icon for his artistry, light and legacy.