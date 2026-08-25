Image Image Credit Screenshot from Swae Lee and French Montana's "SUITCASE" music video Image Alt Swae Lee and French Montana in their "SUITCASE" music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The “SUITCASE” music video brings Swae Lee and French Montana together for a visually immersive, energetic release.

Swae’s solo debut album, SAME DIFFERENCE, also features guest appearances from Rich the Kid, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, and more.

On REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Swae shared the inspiration behind SAME DIFFERENCE and how his other French Montana collaboration "Unforgettable" came together.

Swae Lee and French Montana are a dynamic duo we’ll truly never get tired of hearing together on wax. On Tuesday (Aug. 25), the longtime collaborators reunited in the accompanying video for “SUITCASE” from the five-time Grammy-nominated artist’s debut solo album, SAME DIFFERENCE.

Directed by Austin McCracken, the video begins with Swae working TSA — at Swae Airlines, of course — when one passenger’s baggage gets flagged for carrying a prohibited item. Upon further inspection, the “Sunflower” hitmaker cracks open the suitcase, only to be warped into a dreamlike world filled with designer clothes and the Northern Lights glowing in the background as he delivers one line after another from the record’s opening verse.

“I was down to be the man in the middle / Ain't no love like the one I can give you,” Swae Lee belts out. “Four more in the back of the Sprintеr / Other phone on my hip when I hit her, yeah.” Not long after, the musician arrives at his destination outside of a nightclub before we’re introduced to French, who’s surrounded by an entourage of beautiful women.

“When you keepin' it the realest, it don't come with no awards / LV suitcases, got a bunch of 'em,” he raps, which gets taken quite literally considering the two spend a large chunk of the latter half of the video posted up atop a giant stack of Louis Vuitton trunks.

Coinciding with the video’s release, Swae exclusively told REVOLT, “Me and French Montana been traveling the world… I go to a country with one suitcase and leave with 12.” Take a look below, then scroll for more on his latest LP.

What to know about Swae Lee’s ‘SAME DIFFERENCE’ album

As mentioned before, “SUITCASE” originally appeared on Swae Lee's SAME DIFFERENCE, which arrived in April to glowing reviews. Across the 16-song effort, he teamed up with Rich the Kid on “DON’T EVEN CALL” and Jhené Aiko on “MURAL,” both of which have already received visual treatments. NAV (“NO CALL NO SHOW”), Post Malone (“TAKE MY HEART”), and Rae Sremmurd groupmate Slim Jxmmi (“WORKING REMOTE”) round out some of the album’s other guest appearances.

“SUITCASE” also marks Swae and French’s fourth collaboration, after “Wish U Well,” “Out Of Your Mind,” and, of course, their massive hit “Unforgettable.” Anyone looking to hear more about the album can catch the California native on REVOLT’s very own “Big Facts,” where he broke down the project and much more. Watch below.