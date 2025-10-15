Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The album Finally Over It drops Nov. 14, completing Summer Walker’s Over It trilogy.

The rollout featured a hotline, blurred album covers, and a polygraph video confirming a Latto feature and the single “Heart of a Woman.”

Summer Walker’s recent momentum includes festival sets, a BET Her Award, and a viral tour moment with Chris Brown.

Summer Walker is officially closing the book she opened with Over It and Still Over It. Today (Oct. 15), the Grammy-nominated singer announced that her third studio album, Finally Over It, is on the way. The project completes a story she’s been telling since 2019, one built on hard truths, growth, and that unbothered candor fans love. The album arrives Nov. 14.

The rollout has been delightfully messy in the best way. First, Summer blurred her past album covers across DSPs and pointed fans to a hotline. Then, in a new promo video, she took a polygraph and answered questions about the music and a few personal topics. The video confirmed a Latto appearance, a song about an ex, and most importantly, the drop date. It also made clear that Finally Over It will include the previously released single “Heart of a Woman.”

If you’ve been outside this year, you know Summer has been working. She hit Wireless Festival in London, picked up a BET Her Award and shared Hot 100 moments on Cardi B’s Am I The Drama? with “Dead” and “Shower Tears.” She also joined Chris Brown on his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour,” capping the run with a viral cameo during Brown’s “Take You Down.” After the finale in Paradise, Nevada, she took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “There’s honestly nothing no one can say to me anymore… I’m content [with] life.” A separate post summed up the mood: “A time was had beybehh. Can’t believe this is my life.”

Momentum from “Spend It” and a website built to stir the pot

Back in May, as REVOLT noted, she “bless[ed] the masses” with the cinematic “Spend It” video that starred “P-Valley” cast members Gail Bean, Miracle Watts, and Brandee Evans, as well as Blac Chyna. She also launched WhereIsTheAlbum.com, a timer, a message, and a wink that kept fans guessing until now. The site now directs listeners to pre-order Finally Over It.