Image Image Credit Maya Dehlin Spach/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Summer Walker is officially out of her lover girl era, and if her latest single is any sign, she’s not looking back. In “Spend It,” the Grammy-nominated R&B star is no longer chasing romance — she’s charging for it. Directed by Lesly Lynch, the cinematic music video casts the Atlanta songstress as the boss of a high-end heist that’s dripping in luxury, attitude and a stacked cast of co-stars. Set inside a velvet-draped mansion, the visual includes appearances from “P-Valley” cast members Gail Bean, Miracle Watts and Brandee Evans, along with Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna) and film legend Eric Roberts.

Between scenes of diamond-studded bathtubs and trap rooms glowing in neon blues, the video builds to a twist: Roberts unlocks the vault expecting riches, only to find a single Joker card. The real prize (for the viewers, anyway) is a gold card revealing the website WhereIsTheAlbum.com. Just before the credits roll, viral icon Joanne the Scammer pops up for a perfectly petty cameo. Fans were also treated to two other iterations of “Spend It” — the “Diamonds & Pearls” and “Rent is Due” versions — that added new layers to the track’s unapologetic tone.

Summer Walker’s website reveals more questions than answers (and that’s probably intentional)

So, what happens when you head to WhereIsTheAlbum.com? Upon entering, the site features a live timer tracking how long it’s been since Walker’s last album (Still Over It) and includes a raw video message. “I just feel like I don’t really have the answer,” she says. “We all want to hear Rihanna’s album, but she’s not gonna tell us... So, I just feel like they gotta deal with it the same way I have to deal with it.” She also revealed that her manager, Justice Baiden, stopped her from turning in the project too soon. “I’m not gonna cap: I didn’t think it was gonna get this good. Every day we add some new s**t,” she added. “Now we’re down to the details.”

Final album, final say: Finally Over It completes the trilogy

“Spend It” is set to appear on Finally Over It, the third and final chapter in Walker’s iconic album trilogy. The series began with 2019’s Over It, followed by 2021’s Still Over It, both of which redefined the rules for R&B storytelling in the streaming era. Now, she’s closing the book on that narrative, but doing it on her own terms. The project will also presumably include the previously released single “Heart of a Woman.”

While the album remains under wraps, Walker’s presence is anything but quiet. She’ll be hitting the road this summer, joining Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller on the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour” and touching down in London for Wireless Festival.