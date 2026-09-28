Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Stevie Wonder speaks onstage during the 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute Celebrating Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Stevie Wonder released a four-song EP of previously unheard recordings from the original Songs in the Key of Life sessions.

Wonder personally curated the release, which includes “It’s Easier,” “My Life Story of Love,” “I Can See the Sun In Late December” and “I’m Into Livin’.”

The EP celebrates 50 years since Songs in the Key of Life arrived on Sept. 28, 1976.

Stevie Wonder is giving fans a reason to revisit Songs in the Key of Life exactly 50 years after its release — and this time, there is more to enjoy.

On Monday (Sept. 28), the legendary musician celebrated the milestone by releasing a four-song EP filled with previously unheard recordings from the original Songs in the Key of Life sessions. According to a press release, Wonder personally curated the project, which includes “It’s Easier,” “My Life Story of Love,” “I Can See the Sun In Late December” and “I’m Into Livin’.” The recordings were recently mixed by original recording and mixing engineers John Fischbach and Gary O Adante.

“We’ve lived with Songs in the Key of Life for 50 years, but there’s still more to hear,” Wonder said in the release. “We didn’t add these songs to the album, but they were part of what I was feeling and discovering as we made it. They bring me back to that time in my life, and now they get to become part of yours.”

All four selections were written and produced by the 76-year-old, while Susaye Greene co-wrote the lyrics for “My Life Story of Love.” The newly released material also features musicians including Nathan Watts, Gregory Phillinganes, Michael Sembello, Ben Bridges, Jim Horn and Raymond Pounds. Shirley Brewer, Thelma Houston and Deniece Williams provide background vocals on “I’m Into Livin’.” Listen to the EP below:

The original Songs in the Key of Life arrived Sept. 28, 1976. It earned Wonder his third Grammy Award for Album of the Year, achieved Diamond certification and was later inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. The project gave listeners enduring records including “Sir Duke,” “Knocks Me Off My Feet,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “As” and “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”

Stevie Wonder is taking ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ on tour

The celebration won’t stop with the EP. As REVOLT previously reported, the Michigan native will perform the album in its entirety during the “Songs in the Key of Life Performances - 50th Anniversary Tour.” The run begins Oct. 13 at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena before heading across Europe, with stops in Paris, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Hannover, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Dublin. He will then return to the U.K. for shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow. The U.S. leg starts Nov. 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with additional stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Detroit before wrapping Dec. 19 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.