Image Image Credit Chad Salvador / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stevie Wonder at the 51st Annual Gracie Awards held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Stevie Wonder announced an official tour celebrating 50 years of Songs in the Key of Life.

The 2026 tour begins Oct. 13 at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and includes European, UK, and North American dates.

Wonder announced that his first album in over two decades, Through the Eyes of Wonder, will arrive in 2027.

Stevie Wonder is bringing his magnum opus, Songs in the Key of Life, to a city near you. On Tuesday (Sept. 8) morning, the “As” singer announced that he’ll be hitting the road to celebrate 50 years of his Grammy-winning 18th studio album, with much of the trek taking place overseas.

The “Songs in the Key of Life Performances – 50th Anniversary Tour” will open at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Oct. 13, followed by stops in Paris, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Dublin, to name a few. He’ll wrap up his time across the pond with a trio of U.K. dates in London, Manchester, and Glasgow in November.

Later that month, fans can catch him stateside beginning Nov. 19 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. From there, he’ll make his way through Chicago’s United Center, Washington’s Capital One Arena, and two back-to-back shows at Detroit’s Fox Theatre before closing out at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Even better, Wonder is expected to perform the 21-song album in its entirety while he’s on the road, meaning concertgoers can hear classics like “Knocks Me Off My Feet,” “Sir Duke,” “I Wish,” and “Isn’t She Lovely” live. Take a look at the flyer below.

How to get tickets for Stevie Wonder’s ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ 50th anniversary tour

In keeping with the trend of artists announcing tours on very short notice — which, to be fair, you can get away with when you’re as iconic as Wonder — the European and U.K. presales begin Wednesday (Sept. 9) at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets opening to the general public on Friday (Sept. 11).

Meanwhile, tickets for the majority of the North American dates will be available via Ticketmaster starting Thursday (Sept. 10) at 10 a.m. local time. The only exception is Detroit, where tickets go on sale next Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Stevie Wonder’s next album will feature songs originally made for ‘Songs in the Key of Life’

Image Image Credit Win McNamee / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Stevie Wonder performs during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Speaking of Songs in the Key of Life, Wonder recently announced that he’ll be including tracks originally made for the album on his upcoming LP, Through the Eyes of Wonder, which is slated to arrive next year. While we’ll have to wait a little longer for more information on the latter, it’s great to see that he isn’t slowing down at 76.