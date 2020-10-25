Image Image Credit Dominik Bindl / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Steve Stoute Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When Kendrick Lamar announced on Sept. 8 that he would be headlining the Apple Music halftime show at Super Bowl LIX, sports and music fans were immediately divided.

Thousands were thrilled that the Compton native had been picked to return to the coveted stage two years after performing on football’s biggest night, while countless others were disappointed to learn that Lil Wayne had not been selected.

Kickoff for the Feb. 9, 2025 game will take place at Caesars Superdome in Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans. In the months leading up to Lamar’s announcement, fans petitioned online to see NOLA’s own have his moment of shine before millions of viewers. The “A Milli” rapper has even admitted that he too was hurt to learn that he was passed over.

But as social media was flooded with opinions on the matter, record executive and UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute realized that some people may be missing the bigger picture of the cultural impact of the NFL embracing Hip Hop for its most watched game of the season.

Since 2019, JAY-Z’s media company Roc Nation has been in partnership with the league, curating the 15-minute musical sets that have seen The Weeknd, Rihanna, and Usher pull off captivating performances. Stoute broached the conversation on a new episode of “The Pivot Podcast.”

In response to the mixed reactions, which include criticism towards JAY-Z for selecting the “Not Like Us” emcee, he asked, “Don’t you think for one second we may be slightly spoiled?” To make his point clearer, he continued, “Jay got into the Super Bowl halftime performances — you think these Hip Hop acts would be getting picked at all if it wasn’t for him? Why are we not celebrating that? Why are we criticizing the decision when he picked Dr. Dre, and Snoop [Dogg], and Eminem, and 50 [Cent], and Mary [J. Blige] and did that? Or put Kendrick on the big stage… to have this opportunity or others that were picked?”

Lamar first appeared on the halftime show in 2022 in the Hip Hop medley alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige, who each performed tracks that had been produced by Dre. Their show earned the league its first Emmy win in the Outstanding Variety Special category.

Stoute said that the bashing of Lamar and the mogul was confusing. “As far as I’m concerned, the fact [that] these artists are getting their flowers or they’re getting their chance to perform on this stage — these Black artists, Hip Hop and R&B artists — if it wasn’t for [JAY-Z], this wouldn’t be happening,” he said.

He would also go on to confirm reports that Drake was offered to headline the halftime show twice but turned down the opportunity. Claims that OVO’s head honcho was courted for the show cropped up amid chatter of his summer rap feud with Lamar being a deciding factor in JAY-Z's decision. Among those who spoke out in defense of Wayne was Nicki Minaj.

“I’m sure if Drake would’ve said yes, he would’ve brought Lil Wayne out at some point, right? He probably would’ve brought out Nicki, which is probably why she’s upset, ‘cause she’s not on stage,” he said. “But Drake turned it down twice… which is fine. He didn’t want to do it.”

Hear what else Stoute had to say about the fallout from the Super Bowl LIX halftime show below.