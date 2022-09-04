Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z, Dionne Harmon, and Jesse Collins Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you're probably aware of Kendrick Lamar's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show and the discourse created as a result. In an interview with Variety published on Monday (Sept. 16), one of the big event's producers addressed whether JAY-Z makes the final call on who gets to perform on the NFL stage. “It’s a decision that JAY makes,” Jesse Collins stated about the Roc Nation head. “Since we’ve been on board with that show, he’s made it every year, and it’s been amazing. He’s always picked right!”

Collins, who was behind the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept. 15), also addressed criticism from those who felt a certain New Orleans, LA native deserved the honor, as Super Bowl LIX takes place in the city's Caesars Superdome. “We love [Lil Wayne],” he said. “There’s always Vegas odds on who’s going to get to perform it. But I think we’re going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody’s going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show."

Along with Hov's Roc Nation, Collins and his company, Jesse Collins Entertainment, won multiple Emmys for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which saw Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Lamar as the main acts. 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak also appeared in Inglewood, CA's SoFi Stadium as supporting artists. Collins earned several other Emmy nods for The Weeknd and Rihanna, who performed for the Super Bowl in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

As REVOLT previously reported, Wayne shared a video on Instagram after being snubbed for the 2025 celebration. "I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position," the Young Money star admitted. "So, I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot, and that stage, and that platform in my city, so it hurt."