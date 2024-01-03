Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Davis/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Steve Harvey and Katt Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), VICE TV premiered a new episode of the series "Black Comedy in America" with Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley. Along with host and fellow comic Chris Spencer, the standup veterans reflected on their 2000 classic, The Original Kings of Comedy, and their overall legacies.

The conversation also served as a tribute to Bernie Mac, who tragically passed away in 2008. At one point, Harvey appeared to address claims that he was disloyal to the late comedian and actor – a notion that Katt Williams suggested during his fiery “Club Shay Shay” sit-down.

“Bernie was a special dude, man,” Harvey explained. “So, you know, when I hear stuff about us and I hear stuff about the dissension, I don’t really know what they’re talking about. The thing about Bernie was, Bernie was a man’s man. So, when somebody says, ‘They treated Bernie like s**t,’ that was impossible. This dude right here was Chicago South Side to his core and blood. You mistreat this dude right here? You know the problem you’re going to have instantly? That was an impossibility. That was a man’s man.”

Elsewhere in the clip, the “Family Feud” host appeared to lean in further regarding Williams’ past comments. “I know they're lying about you online. I know that podcast is bulls**t,” he stated. “Just because you can talk smooth... it [doesn’t] mean that you ain’t lying. I [sit] up here looking at these podcasts, or these other comedians that’s... talking about other comedians. Hold up, dog, where did that s**t come from? When did we become that? When did we get into the ‘tearing each other down’ business?”

As REVOLT previously reported, Williams took aim at Harvey, Rickey Smiley, Faizon Love, Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson, and others during an almost three-hour exchange on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. Many within the Black comedy circuit have since reacted or responded to the Friday After Next star on different platforms. In a comment on Instagram, Cedric the Entertainer called Williams’ barbs “revisionist history.”