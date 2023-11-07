Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bernie Mac Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The late Bernie Mac was a comedic genius whose larger-than-life personality radiated from every stage and screen he graced. He was a master at infusing humor into every role. His journey from the South Side of Chicago to Hollywood stardom was marked by a relentless work ethic and an authentic, raw comedic style that resonated with audiences everywhere. Characterized by his bold delivery and slick wit, the actor’s unique brand of humor made him a favorite in the world of comedy.

Whether he was the no-nonsense uncle on "The Bernie Mac Show" or stealing scenes in Ocean's Eleven, Mac's unforgettable charisma made him a beloved figure. He found humor in everyday situations and fearlessly tackled real-life issues on screen, creating moments of genuine laughter and reflection. His legacy goes beyond the jokes he told; it is cemented through the joy he brought to global audiences. The icon will forever be remembered for his unparalleled ability to make us laugh. Check out the best 13 movies that feature the Emmy-nominated star below.

1. Soul Men

Mac and Samuel L. Jackson were the duo we never knew we needed. In Soul Men, the stand-up comedian brought his signature humor and charisma to the role of Floyd Henderson, a washed-up singer attempting a comeback tour. His dynamic chemistry with co-star Jackson created a hilarious, yet heartwarming pair that gagged audiences. Mac's portrayal was both a tribute to the resilience of old-school entertainers and a showcase of his comedic genius. One of his final films, Soul Men truly deserves a spot on this list of Mac’s best bodies of work.

2. The Original Kings of Comedy

The comedic legend’s performance in The Original Kings of Comedy was a masterclass in stand-up, filled with his trademark boldness and razor-sharp punch lines. His ability to connect with the audience through relatable and hilarious stories showcased his comedic brilliance. They saved the best for last, and his unforgettable routine proved why he was the crown jewel of the comedy kings.

3. Life

In Life, the entertainer shone as the unforgettable Jangle Leg, bringing his unique comedic light to the ensemble cast. His performance added a vibrant energy to the film, providing both humor and heart in his scenes. Mac’s ability to make his character memorable, despite limited screen time, highlighted his exceptional talent. His portrayal contributed to the film's rich tapestry of characters, making Life a classic comedy.

4. The Players Club

Mac portrayed the slick and charismatic club owner Dollar Bill in The Players Club. The seasoned comedian seamlessly blended humor with the touch of sleaze that made the crowd-favorite character both amusing and notorious. His impeccable timing and larger-than-life presence brought depth to the portrayal, making every appearance unforgettable. Mac added a layer of comedic brilliance to the film and solidified his role as a scene-stealer.

5. Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

As Officer Self Hatred, Mac delivered a hilariously conflicted performance in Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. His over-the-top portrayal of a Black officer grappling with his own identity issues was uproariously funny. It added an unexpected comedic edge to the film's parody of hood movies. The BET Comedy Award winner's memorable lines and exaggerated antics made his persona memorable among the cast.

6. Friday

Pastor Clever was a sanctimonious, yet hypocritical preacher in the 1995 film Friday. Mac's brief appearance added a layer of comedic irony as he portrayed a man of the cloth with a wandering eye and dubious morals. His impeccable timing brought each of his scenes to life, making them particularly humorous. People still recite his few lines whenever convenient — “Just give me a little something for my cataracts.”

7. Guess Who

In Guess Who, Mac portrays Percy Jones, a protective and often overbearing father who is initially skeptical about his daughter's choice of a partner. Percy struggles to navigate the challenges of accepting his daughter's fiancé, played by Ashton Kutcher. Mac’s performance is simultaneously comedic and touching, showcasing his ability to balance humor with deeper, more genuine moments. His character’s journey from skepticism to acceptance adds significant emotional depth to the film.

8. How To Be a Player

Mac adds a layer of comedic chaos and tension in How To Be a Player as Buster — one of Drayton "Dray" Jackson’s girlfriend's husbands. Buster hilariously catches them in the act of being intimate, his unexpected arrival escalating the situation. Mac's energetic performance and impeccable timing make his scenes particularly memorable. The role brings a dose of humor and surprise to the movie’s portrayal of bachelor life and romantic entanglements.

9. House Party 3

Played by the comedic icon, Uncle Vester is a charismatic and eccentric family member who brings a burst of humor to the wedding festivities in House Party 3. The film revolves around the protagonist, Kid, as he prepares for his marriage to Veda. He navigates the chaos of planning a bachelor party and encountering his ex-girlfriend along the way. Uncle Vester’s over-the-top antics and wild persona add a fiery touch to the hilarious wedding mishaps and family dynamics.

10. Head of State

In Head of State, Mac brings Mitch Gilliam to life. As the brother of Mays Gilliam (Chris Rock), Mitch provides support and sharpness as he navigates the complexities of his unexpected presidential run. For his role, Mac brings levity and depth to the movie, emphasizing the bond between the siblings and adding a distinctive style to the political irony. He significantly impacts the film’s exploration of family dynamics and political challenges.

11. Mo’ Money

In 1992, Mo' Money gave Mac his film debut as the club doorman. wearing a distinctive construction hat with a light. The film revolves around two brothers, Johnny and Seymour Stewart, respectively portrayed by Damon and Marlon Wayans. The pair get entangled in a money-laundering scheme that leads to a series of comedic and criminal mishaps. Though playing a small role, Mac still managed to make an impact and showcase his early talent.

12. Bad Santa

Bad Santa is a dark comedy about Willie Stokes (Billy Bob Thornton), who scams department stores by posing as a mall Santa to pull off a Christmas Eve heist. Mac plays Gin, a security chief who grows increasingly suspicious of Willie’s outlandish behavior. Gin brings tension and confrontation to the film, as his determined investigations bring him into direct conflict with Willie. The famed comedian brings a sharp edge to the film's mix of dark humor and holiday cynicism.

13. Above the Rim

In Above the Rim, Mac shows us a different side of himself in the role of Flip — a drug user and former high school basketball player whose life has spiraled since his athletic days. The classic film revolves around the intense dynamics of a basketball tournament and the personal struggles of its characters. Mac’s portrayal adds a raw and gritty dimension to the story, reflecting Flip’s fall from grace. It also underscores the movie’s exploration of ambition, redemption and the impact of past choices.