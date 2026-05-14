Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stephen Curry attends "The Lost Boys" Opening Night at Palace Theatre on April 26, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Davidson College Curry Scholars Program will begin selecting five to 10 Bay Area students each year starting with the class of 2027.

The scholarship covers tuition, housing, meals, books, fees and additional academic expenses, plus career coaching through College Track.

Applications for the first cohort are due Sept. 21, with in-person selections taking place in Oakland in October.

Stephen Curry is making sure his impact stretches far beyond basketball.

The Golden State Warriors star announced a new scholarship initiative with his alma mater, Davidson College, aimed at helping underserved Bay Area students access higher education and long-term academic support.

According to a press release, the Davidson College Curry Scholars Program, created in partnership with College Track and the Oakland Unified School District, will select five to 10 high-achieving students each year beginning with the graduating class of 2027. Those selected will receive full scholarships covering tuition, housing, meals, books, fees and additional academic expenses.

For Steph, the initiative is deeply tied to the experience he had at Davidson as both a student and athlete. “Davidson changed my life. It’s where I figured out who I was, not just as a basketball player, but as a person,” he said in the release. Being able to create this opportunity for students from the Bay Area means everything to me. I know what that experience can unlock when you’re given the chance to step into a place like Davidson, to grow, to be challenged and to see what’s possible for your future. This is about opening that door for the next generation and making sure they have the support to walk through it.”

Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. brings more educational support to Oakland students

The scholarship program also continues the work Steph and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have already been doing through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which focuses on helping Oakland children gain access to education, nutritious meals and safe spaces to thrive.

In a video announcing the program, the Ohio native explained why opening doors for Bay Area students remains important to him and his family. “Davidson College is part of who I am, not just as an athlete, but as a family member, a leader, and as someone who cares deeply about this community,” Curry said. “I want you to have the opportunity for the same kind of life-changing experience that I had.”

Students selected for the scholarship will also receive individualized college and career coaching through College Track, along with opportunities to visit Davidson before beginning their college journey.

Davidson College details support for first-generation students

Davidson President Douglas A. Hicks said the partnership reflects the college’s commitment to supporting first-generation students and students from all backgrounds. “Stephen has proven himself a leader, not just in his career, but in devotion to his family and in working to create better opportunities for the children and young adults in Oakland,” Hicks said in the release. “We’re excited to partner with him, again, and this time to help his young neighbors who are so important to him and to the future.”

Meanwhile, College Track President and CEO Shirley M. Collado praised the initiative for helping remove barriers that often stand between underserved students and higher education opportunities. “We’re honored that Davidson is not only joining College Track’s cohort of college and university partners, but doing so in a way that highlights the legacy and contributions of one of its most dedicated alumni who cares deeply about ensuring youth in all communities thrive,” Collado added. “This is a wonderful expression of our shared commitment to first-generation college students who seek to achieve their dreams through the power of higher education.”

Applications for the first group of Curry Scholars are due Sept. 21, with in-person selections planned for Oakland in October.