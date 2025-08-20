Image Image Credit Kimberly White / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ayesha Curry attends the SFMOMA Art Bash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Ayesha Curry shared that she never envisioned marriage or motherhood before meeting Stephen Curry.

She discussed how being in the spotlight during Steph’s early NBA career affected her sense of identity and personal safety.

Ayesha also reflected on how her priorities shifted as she embraced her evolving roles as a wife, mother and entrepreneur.

Ayesha Curry opened up about how her life took an unexpected turn after meeting her husband, NBA star Steph Curry.

On her “Call Her Daddy” episode, which was released Wednesday (Aug. 20), the Sweet July founder admitted that marriage and motherhood weren’t originally on her vision board. “I didn’t want kids. I didn’t wanna get married,” she said. “I thought I was gonna be [a] career girl and that’s it. And I had my eyes set on my goals, and I was never the little girl that, like, dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that.”

Before meeting Steph, Ayesha was chasing an acting career and even moved to Los Angeles after graduating high school early. However, at 22 years old, she tied the knot with the four-time NBA champion. When asked how she knew she was ready, Ayesha admitted, “I didn’t. I just knew that I loved him, and I’d never experienced anything else. I’d never felt any differently than, like, this is who I wanna spend the rest of my life with. And so, we kinda just dove in.”

The couple quickly started a family, welcoming their first daughter, Riley Curry, less than a year into marriage. Ayesha recalled being caught off guard after getting pregnant just three months in. “My OB said, ‘Expect it to take up to a year.’ And so … in my head, I heard ‘at least a year.’ I was thinking we were gonna be bar hopping. It’s like, ‘Nope. You’re pregnant and you’re gonna be very, very sick,’” she added.

Now a mother of four, Ayesha says she has no regrets: “I wouldn’t change a thing. But, yeah, it was not on my bingo card.”

Struggling with fame in Steph Curry’s early career

During the same conversation, Ayesha also admitted she struggled with being thrust into the spotlight early in Steph’s career. “I did not sign up for that,” she said. “I didn’t know that he was going to end up playing basketball. He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach. I thought I was going to be the girl out there getting it. So, I didn’t know. And it was weird.”

She recalled how ruthless fans and invasive moments left her shaken, including one incident where a stranger opened her car door while she was nursing. “Stephen was putting a bike or something in the trunk, and this woman opens the car door, and she sticks her head in and she [says], ‘I just wanted to see the baby.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, excuse me,'” Ayesha recalled. “And she looks me dead in my face and goes, ‘Oh, honey, you know what you signed up for,’ and shuts the door on me. I was just crying because I was postpartum. I was just bawling my eyes out. And I was like, ‘Is this what it’s going to be like?’”

Still, Ayesha credited Steph for being her rock through the tough moments. “He’s so gracious,” she said. “He tries to resonate with me, but he just can’t. And he also comes from a place of like, ‘It’s [f**king] stupid. It’s not true … it’s not real.’”