Image Image Credit Mike Rasay/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stephen Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Stephen Curry is once again making a game-changing move — this time, off the court. The four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP officially joined Unrivaled as an investor, throwing his support behind the groundbreaking 3-on-3 women’s basketball league. His involvement, announced Tuesday (March 11), adds yet another high-profile name to a growing list of backers, including Carmelo Anthony, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Coco Gauff, Michael Phelps and Dawn Staley. With Unrivaled’s inaugural season nearing its climax, Curry’s investment boosts the league’s credibility and reinforces the idea that women’s basketball is worth betting on.

Steph Curry’s investment sends a powerful message

“I am incredibly proud to join the Unrivaled family as the league continues to set a new standard for how women's professional sports should operate — empowering athletes and ensuring they have a real stake in their own success,” Curry said in a statement. “Unrivaled is not just innovating the way we play basketball, but also how we value and invest in the athletes who drive the game forward.”

Curry’s financial backing came as part of Unrivaled’s Series A funding round, which secured over $28 million on top of the $7 million raised in a seed round in May 2024. But his involvement isn’t just about numbers — it’s about influence. When someone of Curry’s stature publicly endorses a league like Unrivaled, it sends a clear message to sponsors, networks and casual fans who might still view women’s basketball as an afterthought. Putting money into women’s sports isn’t charity, it’s a sound investment in a product that is already proving its worth.

The playoffs are here — and they matter

And the timing couldn’t be better. Unrivaled is heading into its first-ever playoffs, and the competition is fierce. The No. 1 seed Lunar Owls, led by co-founder Napheesa Collier, will take on the No. 4 Vinyl, while the No. 2 Rose battle the No. 3 Laces on Sunday (March 16). All-in-all, this postseason should prove Unrivaled’s viability as a long-term operation. A successful playoffs and championship game — set for Monday (March 17) — could push the league even further into the mainstream, making it impossible to ignore.