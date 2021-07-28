Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images, MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images/Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Marshawn Lynch, Mac Dre and Stephen Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few artists embodied the spirit of the Bay Area like Mac Dre. His sound, his slang and his unapologetic independence defined an era and shaped an entire generation. Now, nearly two decades after his tragic death, two of the Bay’s biggest sports figures – Marshawn Lynch and Stephen Curry – are stepping up to ensure his legacy gets the spotlight it deserves.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday (March 5), Lynch and Curry are teaming up through their respective production companies, Beastmode Productions and Unanimous Media, to co-produce a documentary on the late rapper’s life and influence. Dre, born Andre Hicks, was widely known as a pioneer of the hyphy movement, a genre that put his hometown on the map in a way mainstream Hip Hop often ignored. Tracks like “Feelin’ Myself,” “Get Stupid,” “Thizzle Dance” and “Make You Mine” dominated regional airwaves and laid the foundation for a sound that continues to inspire today’s artists.

The film will prominently feature Mac Dre’s mother, Wanda Salvatto, offering a personal, firsthand account of her son’s journey from an underground visionary to a larger-than-life figure. “We at Beastmode Productions are thrilled to partner with Unanimous Media to produce and celebrate the extraordinary life of Mac Dre," said Beastmode co-founder Diaunte Thompson. “He is not only a Bay Area icon, but also a trailblazing independent Hip Hop pioneer whose influence resonates globally.”

Unanimous Media’s Erick Peyton added, “Alongside his mother, Wanda, we’ve assembled a group of creatives who are honored to have the opportunity to tell Mac Dre’s life story for fans and the Bay Area community alike.”

It’s fitting that this project traces its roots back to a moment in 2016, when Drake, during a performance at Oracle Arena, brought Salvatto onstage to publicly acknowledge Mac Dre’s influence on his career. Curry, who was in attendance that night, has since helped push the film forward. Unanimous initially announced the project in 2023, but with the addition of Lynch and his production team, this story now has the weight – and the heart – it deserves.

Bringing this vision to life is director Michelle Parker, a Pittsburg native and graduate of the Berkeley Digital Film Institute. With a résumé that includes visuals for Wiz Khalifa, Young Thug, Cardi B, Kash Doll, Wale, Don Toliver and Coi Leray, Parker knows how to capture an artist’s essence on screen. And in Mac Dre’s case, that essence is electric.

Lynch and Curry’s involvement signals something bigger than just another rap documentary. It’s a testament to how deeply Mac Dre’s legacy runs through Bay Area culture. His music, his swagger and his entrepreneurial spirit set the stage for a slew of stars across the country, proving that success doesn’t have to come from a major label or mainstream validation. Hopefully, a release date for the untitled project will be announced sooner than later.