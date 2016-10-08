Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mary J. Blige Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

These 11 tracks explore heartbreak through the lens of R&B and Hip hop, blending vulnerability with strength.

From Beyoncé to Mary J. Blige, each artist delivers a unique perspective on love lost and lessons learned.

Whether you're in your feelings or reclaiming your peace, this playlist offers the perfect soundtrack for moving on.

The timeless saying “It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all” rings true for some, but for others, a good breakup anthem is the cure to rebounding from a romance TKO. Whether you are on the receiving end or the person pulling the plug on a relationship, a catchy hook and mesmerizing melody are all you need to get back to living your best life.

When artists like Boyz II Men and Keyshia Cole are not crafting hits about being in the throes of a love that feels “Heaven Sent,” they are often singing about raising their standards or encouraging listeners to move past an old flame. Emotions are complicated, and relationships can be challenging, but good music that speaks to your circumstances is invaluable. Check out the list of unforgettable tracks that will always make the breakup playlist.

1. Usher — “Burn”

Only Usher can make kicking your partner to the curb sound this good. “It’s been a long time comin’, but we done been fell apart/ Really wanna work this out, but I don’t think you’re gonna change” is just the tip of the iceberg for this iconic record, signaling the definitive end of the relationship. Sometimes letting that love turn to ash is the best way to move past the delusion of “shoulda, coulda, woulda.”

2. Beyoncé — “Irreplaceable”

If Queen Bey can go from being “Crazy in Love” to singing “To the left, to left, everything you own in a box to the left,” then so can you! Press play, pack up the past, and pay that ex dust. ICYMI, Ne-Yo wrote (and addressed the origins of) the breakout single from her sophomore album, B’Day. Check it out!

3. Justin Timberlake — “Cry Me A River”

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland locked in and delivered a song for the fellas with “Cry Me a River.” Anyone trying to win back their former partner should accept that bridges have burned, and no amount of tears will change the facts.

4. Blu Cantrell — “Hit ‘Em up Style (Oops)”

Why shed tears when you and your girls can indulge in a shopping spree on a cheating ex’s dime? Blu Cantrell sang about unmatched levels of being scorned on the anthem. It’s catchy chorus, “Hey ladies, when ya man wanna get buck wild/ Just go back and hit ‘em up style/ Get your hands on his cash and/ Spend it to the last dime for all the hard times,” gave the song 34 weeks of staying power on the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked in the No. 2 spot.

5. Chris Brown — “Deuces”

Keep it drama-free and follow Chris Brown’s lead by chucking up the deuces. It’s a reminder that no matter how much they try to keep you in a toxic relationship, you can always take your power back and leave. The Kevin McCall and Tyga-assisted song dropped in 2010 as part of the Fan of a Fan mixtape.

6. Mary J. Blige — “Not Gon Cry”

Mary J. Blige took the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack to new heights with “Not Gon’ Cry.” The Grammy-nominated banger is a protest against shedding tears over someone who was never worth the time.

7. Keyshia Cole — “I Should’ve Cheated”

112’s Daron Jones and Q Parker helped Keyshia Cole pen the breakout single from her debut album, The Way It Is. After being gaslit and betrayed, sometimes the only move left is to remind your ex exactly what they lost. “I Should’ve Cheated” is the ultimate clapback for anyone who stayed loyal while being played.

8. Boyz II Men — “Doin’ Just Fine”

Hearing “I’m doin’ just fine, getting along very well without you in my life/ I don’t need you in my life/ But I’m doing just fine, time made me stronger/ You’re no longer on my mind” is a gut punch for the person who is dumped. However, it is the complete opposite for someone reclaiming their heart. Good riddance!

9. Beyoncé — “Sorry”

Legend has it, the BeyHive is still searching high and low for Becky with the good hair after Beyoncé unleashed “Sorry.” The song is unapologetic and empowers fans to put their middle fingers up and tell that boy, “Bye!”

10. N*SYNC — “Bye, Bye, Bye”

Boy bands were at their best in the early 2000s, and NSYNC was no exception. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick put an end to a romance by basically saying, "Get to stepping." “I wanna see you out that door/ Baby, bye, bye, bye” speaks volumes. There is no denying the record is timeless and a go-to when ditching the breakup blues.

11. Rihanna — “Take a Bow”

Lyrics like “You look so dumb right now/ Standing outside my house/ Trying to apologize, you’re so ugly when you cry/ Please, just cut it out” send a clear message that rekindling that spark is a definite no-go. Rihanna gave the brokenhearted just enough encouragement to cut their losses and to move on with “Take a Bow.”

Breakups might sting, but these tracks prove that music can be the ultimate therapy. Whether you're burning bridges or just saying, “Bye, Bye, Bye,” let these anthems help you shake off that bad romance.