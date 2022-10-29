Image Image Credit Paul Natkin/Contributor via Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder/Contributor via Getty Images and Bob Riha Jr./Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Luther Vandross, Erykah Badu and Frankie Beverly Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Some songs outlive the charts. Others outlive the artists. But then there’s that rare class of R&B tracks that feel like they’ve always been here, passed down like family recipes or old records dug up at grandma’s house. These hits are cultural staples that forever echo through cookouts, quiet storms, first dances and late-night drives. They span generations without needing a remix or a revival. Simply put, they exist outside of (or beyond) the usual trend cycles and streaming playlists.

This list doesn’t chase nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. These 15 songs have earned their staying power through timeless production, emotional resonance and cultural impact. Whether rooted in the golden era of R&B, the smooth rhythms of quiet storm or the boundary-pushing sound of neo-soul, each one holds a spot in the genre that refuses to fade. Play any of them today — they still hit like the first time.

1. Before I Let Go – Frankie Beverly & Maze

Found on the band’s Live in New Orleans album, this song captures the spirit of joy, family and celebration. Its unmistakable groove and singalong-friendly hook have made it the go-to anthem for reunions, weddings and just about every Black function imaginable. Even Beyoncé had to show some love to this one with her own twist.

2. September – Earth, Wind & Fire

Originally included on The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1, this feel-good anthem is instantly recognizable from the first horn riff. Its infectious energy continues to bring generations together on dance floors and sound systems around the world.

3. Ain’t Nobody – Rufus and Chaka Khan

Released as part of the Breakin’ movie soundtrack and as a standout on the live album Stompin’ at the Savoy, this track blends funk, soul and electronic flair. Chaka Khan’s vocals soar over the synth-heavy groove, making it a dancefloor staple and karaoke favorite alike.

4. Between the Sheets – The Isley Brothers

Featured on the group’s 1983 album of the same name, this slow jam became a staple in both R&B and (from a sampling standpoint) Hip Hop. Its silky keys and sensual tone have made it a go-to for chill vibes and late-night playlists.

5. Sweet Love – Anita Baker

The standout single from her breakthrough album Rapture, this track helped redefine the sound of adult contemporary R&B. With soaring vocals and smooth orchestration, it remains one of the most heartfelt love songs ever recorded.

6. Never Too Much – Luther Vandross

The title track from his debut solo album Never Too Much, this song established the late Vandross as a master of both groove and romance. The infectious energy and layered harmonies give it a timeless appeal that still inspires singalongs everywhere.

7. Candy Girl – New Edition

The title track of their debut album, “Candy Girl” introduced the world to a new era of youthful R&B. With its bubblegum charm and Jackson 5-inspired vocals, it carved out a legacy that boy bands have followed ever since.

8. Real Love – Mary J. Blige

This single from What's the 411? laid the foundation for Hip Hop soul. With its bold blend of booming beats and soul-searching lyrics, the track became an anthem of vulnerability and empowerment that remains deeply resonant.

9. Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe

The lead single from the legendary trio’s debut album, Poison, this track is synonymous with New Jack Swing. Its punchy beat and memorable hook have made it a mainstay at parties, cookouts and anywhere dancing is required.

10. Make It Last Forever – Keith Sweat

Taken from his debut album of the same name, Keith Sweat’s iconic slow jam with Jacci McGhee helped usher in a more sensual, stripped-down R&B sound. Its emotional honesty and smooth delivery continue to define what a romantic duet should sound like.

11. Every Little Step – Bobby Brown

Included on Bobby Brown’s chart-dominating album Don’t Be Cruel, this single captured the New Edition star at the peak of his solo powers. Its blend of upbeat funk and irresistible swagger has made it a favorite for dance floors and retro playlists alike.

12. Outstanding – The Gap Band

From their album Gap Band IV, this groove-heavy classic is a celebration of love and attraction. Its laid-back energy and buttery bassline make it an essential choice for feel-good moments, old-school sets and two-step circles everywhere.

13. Got to Give It Up – Marvin Gaye

Originally released as a single and included on Live at the London Palladium, this track’s layered production and crowd-like party ambiance give it a distinct charm. It’s funky, free-flowing and endlessly replayable.

14. Untitled (How Does It Feel) – D’Angelo

This standout from the album Voodoo has become a high watermark for neo-soul and R&B as a whole. Its restrained arrangement and deeply expressive vocals create a timeless atmosphere that continues to captivate listeners. Also, the simple, in-your-face video had the world at a temporary standstill.

15. On & On – Erykah Badu

The debut single from Erykah Badu’s acclaimed album Baduizm, “On & On” introduced a fresh, introspective voice in R&B. Blending jazzy instrumentation with poetic lyricism, it remains a literal cornerstone for fans of alternative and soul music.