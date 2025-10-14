Image Image Credit Timothy Nwachukwu / Stringer via Getty Images, Focus On Sport / Contributor via Getty Images, Emilee Chinn / Staff via Getty Images, and Timothy T Ludwig / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Jay-Z is seen prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium, Randall Cunningham #12 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass during an NFL Football game circa 1990 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Cunningham played for the Eagles from 1985-95, Rapper Meek Mill poses prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

NFL name-drops in rap lyrics reflect the shared values of ambition, fame, and flashiness between artists and athletes.

From JAY-Z to JID, these bars show how football culture lives inside Hip Hop storytelling.

The list spans eras and styles, proving the NFL’s influence on rap is both deep and wide.

Compared to other genres, Hip Hop might be the only one where artists can mention NFL players, designer clothes, and money all in the same breath. After all, rappers are some of the biggest sports fans out there.

There aren't many things the culture loves more than rap and football, so naturally, there’s a lot of overlap. Travis Scott, for example, bragged, “The boy going Lionel Messi, I go Tom Brady” on “MELTDOWN.” Meanwhile, Eminem said “f**k Drew Brees” on his and Kid Cudi’s “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady.” Most of the time, it’s love, though every so often rappers throw a jab at the QBs, wide receivers and running backs who fell short.

Either way, it usually makes for great music, especially if you know your football. With artists like Ludacris, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and more name-dropping football stars across various tracks, REVOLT rounded up 12 songs that mention NFL players. Check them out below.

1. “Cost Me Alot” by J. Cole

“Cool as Drew Brees, I'm blowin' a few G's / Just to hear them h**s say that he's awesome,” J. Cole rapped on this deep cut from Friday Night Lights. Get it? Brees, breeze? Some people are just blessed with names made for rap punchlines.

2. “Roman’s Revenge” by Nicki Minaj and Eminem

If not for winning the New York Giants two Super Bowls, Eli Manning will always be remembered for being name-dropped in one of Nicki Minaj’s most iconic verses. On the Eminem-assisted “Roman’s Revenge,” she dished out bars like, “I call the play, now do you see why? / These b**ches callin' me Manning, Eli.”

3. “Animals (Pt. 1)” by JID and Eminem

“I'm seein' the lights, I'm lookin' at the lay of the land / I'm in command like I'm Jayden Daniels, breakin' in,” JID spat on the GDLU (Preluxe) track above. Major props to the Atlanta lyricist for referencing one of the relatively newer names on this list, Jayden Daniels, who was drafted to the Washington Commanders as a second overall pick. It’s definitely a worthy mention.

4. “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” by JAY-Z

JAY-Z knows his football very well. He’s a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and, in 2019, Roc Nation became the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist. Long before he had official ties to the league, though, Hov was paying homage to players like Randall Cunningham on “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love).” He rapped, “I told you '96 that I came to take this s**t and I did / Handle my biz, I scramble like Randall with his / Cunningham, but the only thing runnin' is numbers, fam.”

5. “War Pain” by Meek Mill and Omelly

Interestingly enough, Meek Mill’s Cam Newton name-drop came in the form of a Drake diss. On “War Pain,” the Philly rapper spat, “And I ain't got one, my pump playin' shotgun / Quarterback that Glock, Cam Newton, and you catch a hot one.” As many fans know, shotgun formation is a quarterback play, so props to Meek for knowing his stuff.

Fun fact: That bar was actually a response to Drake’s “Summer Sixteen,” where he rapped, “Looking like a damn football team / All in the same thing.”

6. “CAN I LIVE” by Pusha T

Pusha T is in a league of his own when it comes to rapping, as evidenced by his freestyle over JAY-Z’s “Can I Live.” On the Irv Gotti-produced track, the Virginia native name-dropped Michael Vick, who pleaded guilty in 2007 to running an illegal dogfighting ring in their home state.

That context makes the rapper’s Great Dane reference hit a bit differently when you hear it: "Who the f**k can stop me? Runaway freight train / Mike Vick's redemption, big doggin' like a Great Dane."

7. “Living the Life” by The Notorious B.I.G., Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans, Cheri Dennis, and Bobby V

Here’s another Mike Vick reference, courtesy of Ludacris on The Notorious B.I.G.’s posthumous posse cut “Living the Life.” The Atlanta-raised MC dished out bars like, “They runnin' back, you think I had TJ Duckett wit’ me / That's ‘cause I throw it like Vick, from the yard line / Ménage à trois, it's safe to say I'm havin' hard times.” He basically killed two birds with one stone, since TJ Duckett was a running back for the Atlanta Falcons back in the day.

8. “Facts (Charlie Heat Version)” by Kanye West

Unlike a few other names on this list, Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t need much of an introduction. Kanye West name-dropped him — along with LeBron James and James Harden — on “Facts,” his Nike and Jordan diss track. “I was out here spazzin', now y'all get the message?! / On the field, I'm over-reckless, on my Odell Beckham,” the Chicago lyricist declared over Charlie Heat’s production.

9. “Niner Gang” by E-40

As the title hints, E-40’s “Niner Gang” is a full-on celebration of the San Francisco 49ers. The Sharp On All 4 Corners rapper always does it big for the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise to hear him paying homage to Dwight Clark’s legendary leaping grab and game-winning touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game.

“RIP Dwight Clark, The Catch / I’m a Niner forever like Rice and Lott,” E-40 spat, also showing love to other 49ers greats Jerry Rice and Ronnie Lott.

10. “Blaze a 50” by Nas

“Met her in San Diego at the Super Bowl party / Had the Henny, sipped it up with Terrell Davis / MVP, we flicked it up for Sports Illustrated / I was silked out, flossin' with Stoute, he had the 'gators,” Nas rapped on this gem from The Lost Tapes. Terrell Davis took home MVP honors after helping the Denver Broncos secure a dub in 1998’s Super Bowl XXXII.

11. “Barry Sanders” by Wale

In addition to being named after one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the Detroit Lions, Wale’s “Barry Sanders” has a lot (and we mean a lot) of references to athletes across the NFL and NBA. In the closing verse, he rapped, “Walter Payton Mercedes, sweetness in every ride,” then showed love to Deion Sanders moments later: “Ha, now keep out, me and my whole team out / And I'm as high as Deion feet is headed to the house.” We truly don’t give Wale enough credit.

12. “SMUCKERS” by Tyler, The Creator, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne

Last but definitely not least, Kanye West name-dropped Marshawn Lynch — who spent most of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks — and Hall of Famer Tom Brady on Tyler, The Creator’s “SMUCKERS.” Yeezy rapped, “They say I'm crazy, but that's the best thing goin' for me / You can't lynch Marshawn if Tom Brady throwin' to me.”