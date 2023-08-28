Image Image Credit Ethan Miller/Contributor via Getty Images and Pierre Suu/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo and Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It looks like a battle between Quavo and Chris Brown is heating up. Following a few shots provided by Brown, Quavo appeared to return fire on his new single, “Tender,” which arrived earlier today (April 12). Notably, both have publicly dated model and actress Karrueche Tran.

On the Atake, Sluzyyy, and JW Lucas-produced offering, the Migos alum rapped about stealing another person’s love interest. “You did the b**ch wrong and now the b**ch gone, she posted with a thug, call the b**ch phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up/ It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug,” Quavo stated on the chorus.

On Thursday (April 11), Brown unveiled the deluxe edition of his latest body of work, 11:11. On the Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley-assisted “Freak,” the Virginia talent delivered hard-hitting rhymes aimed at his Georgia counterpart.

“Okay, now f**kin' my old b**ches ain't gon' make us equal, sippin' that 1942 'cause I don't do no Cuervo/ Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos...”

Not long after “Tender” was released, fans on social media commended Quavo for keeping things on wax. “Quavo and Chris Brown didn’t hop on no IG Live, [nor did they] subtweet or go back and forth on social media,” tweeted user OhhMar24. “Them boys got straight in the studio. You got to respect it.” BStapIes added, “Quavo ran straight to the studio. Shoutout to him, man. THAT’S HIP HOP.”

Meanwhile, NessaOfficial__ specifically addressed what she felt was the reason behind the conflict. “Y'all talking about Chris beefing with Quavo over a girl when it's more than that. It's about principle. They were friends and dating an ex is something [your] friends aren't supposed to do,” she wrote.

Check out plenty of other takes on the ongoing battle between Chris Brown and Quavo below.