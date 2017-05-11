Today (March 5), Chris Brown announced “The 11:11 Tour," which will be supported by Ayra Starr and Muni Long. The R&B-themed affair kicks off in June and will touch down in several North American cities until August. As the artist revealed on social media, additional dates will be announced soon.
The tour announcement comes after the 2023 release of Brown's 11th studio album, aptly titled 11:11, which boasted 22 songs with additional appearances from Davido, Lojay, Future, Maeta, Fridayy and Bryon Messia. The album became the Virginia talent's 12th project to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200 when it debuted at No. 9 with 45,000 album-equivalent units sold.
During 11:11's promotional run, Brown revealed his treasure trove of unreleased music during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay."
"It's so hard with me because, just to be honest with you, I have about 15,000 unreleased songs, right?" Brown said to host Shannon Sharpe. "In my phone alone, in certain apps, I have... I wanna say, maybe 1,800."
Brown continued, "It was a point where I used to stay in the studio, like, when I was doing a lot of my earlier albums, I had to learn. But I wanna say around the F.A.M.E. album and certain stuff like that, I was kinda like in my zone. I knew what I wanted."
Check out the full "The 11:11 Tour" schedule with venues below. Tickets go on sale next Monday (March 11).
"The 11:11 Tour" dates:
June 5: Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena
June 7: Chicago, IL -- United Center
June 10: Columbus, OH -- Nationwide Arena
June 12: Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center
June 14: Belmont Park, NY -- UBS Arena
June 16: Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center
June 20: Montreal, QC -- Bell Centre
June 22: Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena
June 26: Boston, MA -- TD Garden
June 29: Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center
June 30: Baltimore, MD -- CFG Bank Arena
July 3: Washington, DC -- Capital One Arena
July 5: Atlanta, GA -- State Farm Arena
July 9: Hampton, VA -- Hampton Coliseum
July 11: Birmingham, AL -- The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
July 16: Houston, TX -- Toyota Center
July 17: Austin, TX -- Moody Center
July 19: Fort Worth, TX -- Dickies Arena
July 23: Denver, CO -- Ball Arena
July 26: Seattle, WA -- Climate Pledge Arena
July 27: Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena
July 30: Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center
July 31: Oakland, CA -- Oakland Arena
Aug. 3: Las Vegas, NV -- T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 4: Phoenix, AZ -- Footprint Center
Aug. 6: Los Angeles, CA -- Crypto.com Arena