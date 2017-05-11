Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 5), Chris Brown announced “The 11:11 Tour," which will be supported by Ayra Starr and Muni Long. The R&B-themed affair kicks off in June and will touch down in several North American cities until August. As the artist revealed on social media, additional dates will be announced soon.

The tour announcement comes after the 2023 release of Brown's 11th studio album, aptly titled 11:11, which boasted 22 songs with additional appearances from Davido, Lojay, Future, Maeta, Fridayy and Bryon Messia. The album became the Virginia talent's 12th project to reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200 when it debuted at No. 9 with 45,000 album-equivalent units sold.

During 11:11's promotional run, Brown revealed his treasure trove of unreleased music during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay."

"It's so hard with me because, just to be honest with you, I have about 15,000 unreleased songs, right?" Brown said to host Shannon Sharpe. "In my phone alone, in certain apps, I have... I wanna say, maybe 1,800."

Brown continued, "It was a point where I used to stay in the studio, like, when I was doing a lot of my earlier albums, I had to learn. But I wanna say around the F.A.M.E. album and certain stuff like that, I was kinda like in my zone. I knew what I wanted."

Check out the full "The 11:11 Tour" schedule with venues below. Tickets go on sale next Monday (March 11).

"The 11:11 Tour" dates:

June 5: Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena

June 7: Chicago, IL -- United Center

June 10: Columbus, OH -- Nationwide Arena

June 12: Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center

June 14: Belmont Park, NY -- UBS Arena

June 16: Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center

June 20: Montreal, QC -- Bell Centre

June 22: Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena

June 26: Boston, MA -- TD Garden

June 29: Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center

June 30: Baltimore, MD -- CFG Bank Arena

July 3: Washington, DC -- Capital One Arena

July 5: Atlanta, GA -- State Farm Arena

July 9: Hampton, VA -- Hampton Coliseum

July 11: Birmingham, AL -- The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

July 16: Houston, TX -- Toyota Center

July 17: Austin, TX -- Moody Center

July 19: Fort Worth, TX -- Dickies Arena

July 23: Denver, CO -- Ball Arena

July 26: Seattle, WA -- Climate Pledge Arena

July 27: Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena

July 30: Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center

July 31: Oakland, CA -- Oakland Arena

Aug. 3: Las Vegas, NV -- T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 4: Phoenix, AZ -- Footprint Center

Aug. 6: Los Angeles, CA -- Crypto.com Arena