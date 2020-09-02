Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Gunter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joyner Lucas and Ashanti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Later today (April 10), fans will get to check out a new episode of "The Jason Lee Show," which will feature Joyner Lucas as the latest guest. Before it premieres, a snippet from the interview was released on social media that saw him confirming a past relationship with Ashanti.

When asked how it was to date the veteran songstress, Joyner said, "It was dope. She's a really dope person. She really is. She is an amazing person." When pressed for more information, he admitted that he prefers to keep his love life private. "What I will say is that she's an amazing person. I know how much she wanted to be a mom,” he revealed. “We had those conversations, for sure. We talked about a lot of s**t."

Later in the clip, Jason Lee questioned Joyner about his age preference, as Ashanti is eight years his senior. "I do feel like there's something about older women that I gravitate toward," he admitted.

Back in 2020, Ashanti was featured on the Massachusetts talent's Evolution standout "Fall Slowly," a very vivid ode to toxic love. "I love you more than I love myself, if I weren't with you, I can't picture me with someone else/ And every time we separate, it's like we under spells 'cause when we hurt each other, we come back to help each other heal," Lucas rapped on the emotionally charged effort. The two showed a lot of chemistry in the song's matching visual, which quickly raised speculation that their connection was more than platonic.

Currently, Lucas is on a heavy promotional run for his sophomore LP, Not Now I'm Busy, a 17-song body of work with additional contributions from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Conway The Machine, Jelly Roll, DMX, Twista, Logic, and more. The project was released through his own Twenty Nine Music Group imprint.