On Friday (March 1), Joyner Lucas dropped his newest single titled "Sticks & Stones," which features Conway the Machine. The ADHD Productions, Leo Son, Boi Yanel and Mario Luciano-backed offering kept the focus on the lyrics — beginning with a crazy verse from Conway the Machine.

"It be at least ten n**gas shot every week, get out of the streets, this ain't a game, this s**t not for the weak, just save your momma the grief, young n**gas turn you to a pack, smoke you out of a leaf, fiend shootin' in her toe knuckle, she noddin' to sleep, I accomplished a bunch of s**t that's way out of your reach, and I'm still not at my peak, screamin' on the label, 'All of them budgets gotta increase'..."

The track’s release was accompanied by a matching Trevor Finney-directed clip that saw Lucas and Conway the Machine mobbing with their crews in New York City's Times Square.

Lucas' latest drop follows an album's worth of loose cuts that the Connecticut talent has delivered over the past year, including “24 hours to live," “Devil’s Work 2,” “Blackout” with Future, “What’s That?,” “Cut U Off” with NBA YoungBoy, “Broski” and “Seventeen.” All the aforementioned cuts are expected to appear on Lucas’ long-awaited LP, Not Now, I’m Busy, which was previously confirmed in March 2023.

“It’s like an audio movie. It’s an experience, and when you pop it in, you feel like you’re watching a movie. I really wanted to bring that to life,” the “Will” rapper said to XXL about the upcoming album. “Movies [are] my thing. If I can create my own movie, what kind of movie would I create? What would it look like? What would it sound like? What actors would be in it? That’s what this album is.”

Press play on "Sticks & Stones" below.