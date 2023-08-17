Image Image Credit Cover art for Chris Brown's '11:11 (Deluxe)' Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 11), Chris Brown dropped off the deluxe edition of his 11th studio album, aptly titled 11:11. The updated version of the LP came with 13 new cuts and assists from Bryson Tiller, Mario, Davido, and more.

The most notable takeaway from 11:11 (Deluxe) is the ADHD Productions and Leo Son-produced "Freak," a hard-hitting collaboration alongside Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley, and Lil Wayne. On the track, which samples Nelly's "Air Force Ones," Brown took aim at Quavo, who's been at odds with the Virginia star for several years. "Okay, now f**kin' my old b**ches ain't gon' make us equal/ Sippin' that 1942 'cause I don't do no Cuervo, freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos," Brown rapped.

11:11 was first released in November 2023 with 22 songs and assists from Lojay, Future, Maeta, Fridayy, and Byron Messia. The LP debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 with 45,000 album-equivalent units, making it the singer's 12th consecutive top 10 album in the United States.

Ironically enough, Brown promised that he was done with creating "20 to 40-song albums," a pattern that he utilized on past drops like Heartbreak on a Full Moon, Indigo, and Breezy. "I see some of my die-hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y’all for that," he stated after an overwhelming response to the news. "I’m just focused on giving y’all the best to digest."

As REVOLT previously reported, he received his flowers from a Hip Hop legend just prior to the arrival of 11:11. Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared artwork showing Michael Jackson handing over a crown to the "Sensational" star. "I like this. I want a painting like this in black and white," the G-Unit captain wrote. "Chris Brown is really the best s**t we got out here, but nobody will say it, so I gotta say it."