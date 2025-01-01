Image Image Credit Rob Kim/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Snoop Dogg is setting the record straight after facing heavy criticism for his DJ performance at the Crypto Ball during Donald Trump’s inauguration weekend. In a new sit-down with “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday (May 14), the rap icon made it clear that he’s not here to justify that appearance — especially when he’s spent so much of his life giving back.

“I DJed at the Crypto Ball for what, 30 minutes… Made a whole bunch of money, made a lot of relationships to help the inner city and teach financial literacy,” Snoop said. “That’s 30 minutes. I’ve been doing great things for the community for 30 years. So which one is it? 30 for 30?”

He insisted the event wasn’t politically motivated. “I don’t represent the Republican Party. I don’t represent the Democratic Party. I represent the gangster party. Period.” The booking, he explained, came through longtime business partner David Sacks and was part of a broader crypto initiative meant to bring resources “back to the hood.” “Cool, I’m with you! You’re helping the hood out! How does [the hate] work when I’m tryna help y’all, but y’all talking [trash]?”

Crypto Ball backlash: Snoop Dogg confronts critics and defends his legacy

When online backlash followed, Snoop didn’t hesitate to confront some of his critics. “I would jump right in their DMs with a video like, ‘You b**ch a** n**ga... What you wanna do?’ And they’d be like, ‘Oh man, I’m just a fan,’” he shared. “Don’t come for me if you don’t know me.”

Snoop continued, “My work should speak for me. Don’t take my personal or my business [decisions] and try to involve it in my life or who I am as a person. The things that I do in real life should matter to you more.”

Snoop Dogg’s new Iz It A Crime album channels controversy into music

In the same interview, Snoop previewed his new album, Iz It A Crime (somewhat inspired by the aforementioned critiques), which will arrive on Friday (May 16) with an accompanying film. The LP will include features from Sexyy Red, Wiz Khalifa and others. He described his chemistry with Sexyy Red, revealing that their studio time turned into a week-long creative exchange.

“[She] is the home girl. I love her to death,” he said. “She came back to the studio like a week straight and we just bonding like uncle and niece… She just reminds me of me. She just don’t give a f**k.” The album will arrive after Altar Call, Snoop’s recent gospel compilation, and Missionary, his joint release with Dr. Dre.