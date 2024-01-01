Image Image Credit Kevin C. Cox / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre unveiled their long-anticipated joint album, Missionary, on Dec. 13. The 16-track effort features a few peers, such as BJ The Chicago Kid, Jhené Aiko, Sting, Eminem, 50 Cent and Method Man, to name a few.

The project that Dre has praised as some of his best work ever was years in the making, and marked the first time the West Coast rap icons joined forces since Snoop’s 1993 debut, Doggystyle. To the surprise of some of their fans, there may be an opportunity to hear even more music from the pair. While nothing is set in stone, Snoop hinted that another album may be in the works.

“We got an idea for a project called S**t Out Of Luck for the records that didn’t make the album, like six of them,” he revealed when he sat down with DJ Whoo Kid on “WHOO'S House Podcast” on Friday (Dec. 20). As for artists who contributed music that did not make the track list, Snoop said there weren’t any “wack rappers. It was just the songs that we chose was the 16 best.” He never let on to exactly which of his contemporaries were benched.

Moreover, he explained that the process of finalizing the selection was a task. “Look, when we get to 16, Jimmy Iovine come in and say, ‘You guys need one more song.’ I’m like c’mon cuz. He like, ‘Y’all missing one song.’ We like man what the f**k, so we had to take a song off, ‘cause we don’t want no odd numbers, we want 16.”

Instead, they took “a song off and then we make ‘Thank You For Letting Me Be Myself’ [‘Thank You’],” which drew inspiration from an interpolation of Sly and The Family Stone’s classic “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” Snoop noted, “That was the last song we made on the record. Once we made that, Jimmy was like, ‘The album is done. Y’all can go ahead and close it out.’”

Missionary reception has been mixed, of course countless people love that the legends reunited on wax, and others were surprised by the mix of songs for the record. Snoop has taken all the perspectives in stride. In a video posted to Instagram on Dec. 18, he said, “I love the hate and the love. That’s why we do it. We do it because we love what we do. Thank y’all!”

Check out what else Snoop had to say about the EP, rap beef and more in the full discussion with DJ Whoo Kid below.