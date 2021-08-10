Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dr. Dre, Xzibit Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Dr. Dre is next in line to be presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his decades-long contributions to entertainment and beyond. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (March 19) with radio personality Big Boy serving as emcee and Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Iovine as guest speakers. It will mark the 2,775th tile installed at the famous Los Angeles landmark.

Frequent collaborator Xzibit agreed that the honor is long overdue and that without the megaproducer’s influence, it’s hard to imagine what the music landscape, especially Hip Hop, would look like. “He’s our Quincy Jones. He’s the chairman of the board,” he said in a recent interview for radio station 93.5 KDAY-FM.

The “Multiply” rapper further sang the icon’s praises, stating, “Dr. Dre is the root of the family tree that, you know, so many stars came [from]. I always say, you know, Dr. Dre makes stars for the universe, you know what I’m saying? And they stay there for a long time, they don’t burn out. You can see there’s a method to the madness.”

Along with helping to launch Death Row Records, then his own imprint, Aftermath Entertainment, and Beats Electronics, Dre has played a pivotal role in the success of the revolutionary rap group N.W.A, as well as the careers of Tupac Shakur, Snoop, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

His list of accomplishments is long and includes the history-making moment when he won an Emmy along with Snoop, Mary J. Blige, 50 and Eminem for the 2022 Super Bowl half time show. To say that he was the cornerstone of an era in entertainment could be considered an understatement by many.

“The people that he’s been involved with have longevity past, you know, the people who just come in and out, and there’s a reason for that. Because he is so dedicated to the craft and the music, and he brings the best out of everyone that he works with. So, you know, Dr. Dre is essential for West Coast Hip Hop to be in existence,” said Xzibit.

In a press release, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stated that, "Dr. Dre's contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture. As a producer, rapper and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence. It is with great pride that we honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame.”

The star will be next to Snoop’s, which he received in November 2018, when he famously thanked himself for believing in himself, in front of Jimmy Kimmel Studios. The ceremony will be live-streamed beginning at 11:30 a.m. PT.