On Tuesday (Dec. 17), Bootleg Kev shared a clip from his latest interview with Snoop Dogg, who is currently promoting his Missionary LP. During the sit-down, Snoop gave his stance on Kendrick Lamar’s “wacced out murals,” a song that took the Long Beach legend to task for posting Drake’s controversial diss “Taylor Made Freestyle.” “I prayed it was the edibles, I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go,” Lamar expressed about his California peer on the GNX opener.

“Man, that’s my nephew. He’s a rapper. He’s supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth.” the Death Row CEO stated. “That’s the way he felt, you know what I’m saying? He has the right to say that. I’m his big homeboy, so I have to take what’s given to me from his perspective because he’s speaking truth. And the truth shouldn’t hurt you. It should make you better. I’m one to accept truth when it’s brought to me directly. He feels that I shouldn’t have played that. ‘D**n, I was on them edibles, my n**ga, I gotta me more careful. You’re right, nephew.’”

Snoop then explained what led to him sharing “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which featured AI-generated vocals of the West Coast veteran and the late Tupac Shakur. “What had happened was I did a collaborative post with someone. When I do it, I don’t listen to the music, I just see ‘Gin & Juice’ because it’s my brand,” he said. “So, when I posted it, I’m thinking I’m posting ‘Gin & Juice.’ I don’t know what song this is. I’m not hip to everybody’s music.”

He continued, “Then I get the word. ‘Nephew didn’t like what you did.’ ‘What did I do?’ ‘You played some music.’ ‘What music?’ Then I had to go look at the [post], and I’m like, ‘Aw, that’s [Drake].’ So, then I deleted it, called [Lamar], left him a message ‘cause he ain’t pick up. He was working on his s**t. ‘Nephew, it’s Uncle Snoop. I got the message. I apologize. I was f**ked up. My bad.’” He also made it clear that he’s not interested in getting involved with anyone’s beef unless he’s helping to squash it.