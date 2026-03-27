Image Image Credit Tim Clayton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles of the United States during an interview rinkside, at the Figure Skating, Men's Singles Skating-Free Skating competition at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 on February 13th, 2026 in Milan, Italy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Taste of Gold is located in Terminal A near Gate A8 at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The café menu includes shareables, handhelds, and desserts, with décor inspired by Simone Biles’ career.

The opening follows other recent business announcements involving women athletes like Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson.

Airports around the country may be dealing with major delays right now, but for anyone lucky enough to be flying through Houston, there’s a new restaurant in town courtesy of one of our all-time favorite athletes, Simone Biles. On Tuesday (March 24), the gymnast officially opened Taste of Gold at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Located in Terminal A near Gate A8, the upscale café takes its name from Biles' career as the most decorated gymnast ever, with 11 Olympic medals under her belt (seven of them gold). “As a frequent traveler, I am thrilled to partner with Athlete Playermaker Group to help create a place for people to relax and share meals during their travels through my hometown airport,” Biles said in a press release, per People.

She continued, “Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football, or any sport, or just hungry for something yummy before or after your flight, I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts over my career.”

What’s on the menu at Simone Biles’ Taste of Gold restaurant?

Taking to social media, Biles gave her followers a closer look at the gold-filled interior design, which included “original 3D art by Texas designer Jody Dodson.” There are also several televisions and a bar for anyone who wants to catch a game or grab a drink while passing through.

As for the menu, Taste of Gold offers a broad range of shareable appetizers, skewers, soups, salads, and desserts. Travelers also get to choose from a variety of handhelds, such as cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, club sandwiches, and protein bowls (made with chicken, ground beef, or veggies). Take a look for yourself below.

From Simone Biles to Angel Reese, women in sports continue making major business moves

Biles’ Taste of Gold opening obviously comes during an already historic year for women in sports, especially on the business side. It’s nearly impossible not to hear about the new CBA between the WNBA and its players’ union, which resulted in a major salary bump and improved benefits across the league. Two ballers who’ve been making big moves away from the court are Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson.

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky after a game on June 27,2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Earlier this month, the Chicago Sky forward joined the ownership group of the Brisbane Bullets, an Australian professional men's basketball team in the NBL. That came on top of her Angel Reese 1 inking a partnership with the WNBL for the 2027 season.

Wilson is seeing plenty of success when it comes to footwear, too, with her A’Twos expected to hit shelves in May. She’s also reportedly expected to re-sign with the Las Vegas Aces on a WNBA supermax deal worth $1.4 million, so saying the basketball champion is getting to the bag might be putting it lightly.

We’re only a few months into 2026, so there’s still plenty of time to see what other women athletes have in store!