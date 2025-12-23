Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bun B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Especially in the era of fast-food chains collaborating with musicians and others owning franchises, rappers dipping their toes into the culinary industry is not unheard of. In fact, there are quite a few musicians named after foods themselves — take Salt-N-Peppa, CupcakKe, or Ice-T. Whether it be Sunday dinners with the family or struggle meals during hard times, everyone more or less has a relationship with cooking.

For example, Eminem’s concept restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti drew inspiration from the theme song of his semi-biographical movie, 8 Mile. Much like its name suggests, the dishes range from simple spaghetti to pasta and meatballs crammed between two pieces of Texas toast. Similarly, Ludacris’ Chicken + Beer, which has two locations, picked up cues from his fourth studio effort. Many of the menu items pay homage to his Southern upbringing, like shrimp and grits, catfish, and collards.

REVOLT rounded up a list of artists who’ve started their own restaurants. From rapidly expanding chains to newer establishments finding their way, here’s a look at the 11 rapper-owned eateries you should know about

1. 2 Chainz's Esco Lounge and Restaurant

While 2 Chainz is mostly known for his music, he's also proved to be just as an impressive entrepreneur. The “I’m Different” artist is the genius behind Esco Lounge and Restaurant, which officially began franchising after settling a lawsuit with Pablo Escobar’s family. Starting in 2016 alongside Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, Esco boasts locations across Georgia and in Memphis, Dallas, and Columbus. The menu features an array of dishes, from tapas and seafood to Southern classics like Cajun salmon and collard greens.

During an interview with “Assets Over Liabilities,” 2 Chainz said, “I like to call this more of a vibe or a lounge because although we have great food, we have other things that stimulate you as far as the music, the TVs and the great drinks.”

2. Bun B's Trill Burgers

In 2023, Bun B expanded his smash burger empire with the opening of Trill Burgers' first brick-and-mortar location. The restaurant continues to serve up fan favorites like the OG Burger — also available in vegan options — which gained fame at various pop-up events. Since its debut in 2021, Trill Burgers has enjoyed widespread popularity, even attracting celebrity supporters such as Drake, DJ Khaled, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and fellow Texan Travis Scott.

“When these burgers came into my life, I was like, this is it,” Bun told REVOLT’s “Drink Champs” back in 2023. “This is what I [have] been waiting for all my life. I haven’t felt anything like this [feeling] since probably Hip Hop, getting married and this.”

3. Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti

Inspired by Eminem’s hit “Lose Yourself” and its famous lyrics about “mom’s spaghetti,” a themed restaurant of the same name opened in 2021. The concept eatery arrived in collaboration with the rapper's team and a local Detroit restaurant, having initially launched as a pop-up in 2017. The menu offers straightforward, tasty options like spaghetti — either plain, with meatballs, or with vegan “rabbit balls” — and 'sghetti sandwiches, all of which are shockingly under $15. For those who can’t make it to the brick-and-mortar location, Mom’s Spaghetti also sells pasta sauce and various other merchandise online.

4. Lil Baby's The Seafood Menu

Lil Baby and restaurateur Chad Dillion launched Seafood Menu Restaurant & Lounge in his hometown of Atlanta. A glance at their website shows mouthwatering offerings such as fried catfish and several seafood boil options. Plus, the eatery offers an array of seven custom sauces, from Caribbean jerk butter to hot honey and garlic butter.

5. Ludacris’ Chicken and Beer

Ludacris’ fourth studio album, Chicken-n-Beer, inspired the name of his restaurant roughly 13 years later. Available in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, the eatery offers everything from crispy fried chicken and shrimp and grits to side dishes like mac and cheese, dirty rice, and collard greens. Interestingly, it’s not the “My Chick Bad” hitmaker’s first culinary venture. He previously owned a Singaporean restaurant in Georgia called Straits.

6. Moneybagg Yo’s 42 Cache

Opening its doors in April 2023, Cache 42 is Moneybagg Yo's foray into the restaurant business. Its first location launched in the rapper’s hometown of Memphis, Tennesse, and the dishes include gourmet offerings such as oxtail egg rolls, lamb lollipops, tomahawk steak, and a surf and turf dish, among others. The eatery’s culinary operations are led by Daris Leatherwood, who previously served as Lil Wayne’s personal chef.

7. T.I.’s Trap City Cafe

After a lengthy three-year process with a few hiccups along the way, T.I. brought to life his Trap City Cafe, which rests not too far from his Trap Music Museum. Based in Atlanta, the restaurant serves brunch, lunch, and dinner with a wide variety of offerings. “You have streets, business, culture, community, art, and all of these things intersect right here at the Trap City Cafe,” the artist said to ABC 17 News.

8. Quavo’s V12

Quavo, along with co-owners Vinny and Kelan Watson, opened V12 with the goal of shaking up Atlanta’s dining and sports bar scene. According to the company’s website, the eatery is a “new classic and staple for both locals and tourists alike.” Appetizers include fried popcorn shrimp, lobster bites, and spinach dip, while the main courses range from seared salmon and beef short ribs to several chicken dishes. Like many others on this list, V12 also has an expansive list of celebrity supporters: Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Fletcher, and even pop star Lana Del Rey — Quavo collaborated with her on “Tough.”

Regarding his decision to work with Vinny and Kelan, Quavo exclusively shared with REVOLT, “It is organic. They are great partners, and I have always gone to their other spots — like Sovereign Sweets — that they have curated, and I wanted to be involved.”

9. Flavor Flav’s Flav’s Fried Chicken

Flav’s Fried Chicken, which Flavor Flav teamed up with Iowa restaurateur Nick Cimino, launched in January 2011 and shut down only a few months later. “The secret of FCC is not within the breading; it's within the meat. I season my meat first,” the rapper said when asked what separated his restaurant from chains like KF and Church's Chicken. He continued, “If you take the breading off my chicken, you'll still taste the flavor.” Considering that Flav went to culinary school, his background promised great potential but fell short on the business side.

10. Trick Daddy’s Sunday’s Eatery

Sunday meals any day of the week is the name of the game for Trick Daddy’s Sunday’s Eatery, located in his native Miami, Florida. The menu includes a number of Southern-style dishes, mostly notably fried ribs, turkey wings, pork chops, and Cornish hen. The rapper has his sides down packed, too: candied yams, peas and rice, sweet corn, and mac and cheese are among the offerings.

There’s even blue banana pudding, which TikTok food critic Stefan Johnson described as “sweet but not too sweet. It’s creamy, and it’s almost like they soaked the Nilla Wafers with some kind of concoction.”

11. Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger

Even after Nipsey Hussle’s passing, The Marathon brand has kept expanding — and Marathon Burger is one of its most visible “we’re still here” moves. The concept started as a pop-up in October 2024 before leveling up into a full sit-down diner with a grand opening on March 1, 2025, on Melrose Avenue in L.A.’s Fairfax area.

Led by Nipsey’s brother Sam “Blacc Sam” Asghedom and the Marathon group (which includes the estate and Nipsey’s children), the spot leans into classic comfort-food energy — wagyu smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, wings, shakes — while keeping Neighborhood Nip’s presence front and center inside the dining room.