Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Terri Carmichael Jackson attends the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 21, 2024 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The WNBA and the players’ union reached a verbal understanding on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the 2026 season.

Union leadership described the negotiations as a moment of “player empowerment” after more than 100 hours of talks.

Reports indicate average player compensation could exceed $500,000, along with improvements to housing, facilities, staffing, and retirement benefits, though full terms have not been released.

The WNBA and its players’ union are getting incredibly close to finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). On Wednesday (March 18) morning, ESPN reported that the league and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) “reached a verbal agreement” on the CBA’s terms, with just over a month before the 2026 season is set to tip off on May 8.

"The progress made in these discussions marks a transformative step forward for players and the league," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said shortly before 3 a.m. ET, according to the outlet. "It's [been] a process, but we're very proud to be leading in women's sports, and these players are amazing, and we're going to have an amazing 30th season tipping off in May."

Image Image Credit Ian Maule / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media ahead of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Terri Carmichael Jackson, the WNBPA’s executive director, added, "I think this can be summed up in two words: player empowerment.” She also spoke about the players “standing on business, and being reminded of the collective voice and of what it means to be in a union, and the power of this union.”

The agreement followed more than 100 hours of negotiations since last week, after talks extended past the previous March 10 deadline. A term sheet still needs to be finalized and signed, which AP News noted could happen within “the next day or two.” After that, the deal will move to a vote from both the players and the WNBA Board of Governors.

What do we know about the WNBA’s new CBA terms so far?

While the exact terms of the new deal — including player salaries and how long it will last — weren’t revealed, USA Today reported that average player compensation will be “more than $500,000.” That would come alongside major improvements to facilities, staffing and support, housing, and retirement.

"We're just really grateful to be able to come to a deal. We're proud of ourselves. And quite frankly, we always told you all we were going to stand on business, and that's what this looks like,” union president Nneka Ogwumike said in a statement, per ESPN. Notably, the salary cap and housing situation were major talking points for both sides over the past 17 months after players opted out of their previous CBA.

What happens next before the 2026 WNBA season begins?

As Engelbert confirmed, both training camp (scheduled for April 19) and the 2026 season will begin as planned. That being said, there’s a lot to sort out over the next two months as the league moves through the rest of the offseason. The expansion draft for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire still has to take place, and other teams will also need to negotiate with players entering free agency.