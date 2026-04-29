Image Image Credit Angel Martinez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt USA Gymnast Simone Biles attends the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2026 on April 20, 2026 in Madrid, Spain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Simone Biles said she paid about $23,000 for a stylist and hair and makeup team for one red carpet event.

In a TikTok video, she asked whether that kind of glam bill is normal amid rising prices.

Followers responded with suggestions, including buying gowns outright or partnering with brands for future appearances.

Even for a decorated athlete like Simone Biles, award shows and events can come with an outrageously expensive price tag. On Tuesday (April 28), the Olympic gymnast joked that she might have to “put that leotard back on” after spending around $23,000 on a recent red carpet appearance.

“If you’re a celebrity, an athlete, [or an] influencer, these questions are for you. If not, you can keep scrolling, or you can listen. Doesn’t really matter, but I just need to know if this is normal,” Biles said, before pointing out that going out is “expensive as f**k” nowadays. “I just recently had a red carpet event. With the stylist fee, hair and makeup team, my grand total [was]… Any guesses? Probably higher than what you’re thinking.”

Simone Biles reveals how much she spent on one red carpet appearance

“Yeah, $22,000,” she continued, later adding that it was “actually $23,000.” Although Biles didn’t specify the event, she did attend the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards last week in a CONG TRI dress, according to her stylist, Marc Mogul.

The Taste of Gold owner went on to ask a completely valid question: “Is that f**king normal?” She added, “I get inflation, like, I get prices these days have gone up, but if that’s the new norm, y’all can have it. Y’all will never see me at another event. I’ma stay my a** right here, where it’s free.”

“I see a lot of y’all at events, and there’s no way you guys are paying these prices each and every time,” Biles shared. “There’s just no way, so, baby, let me go put that leotard back on because yeah. Actually, no. Yeah, I won’t go.” She took home four medals at Paris 2024, so there are probably plenty of people who would love to see her suit up again for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Whether she does or not, Biles did get some advice from her followers about cutting down the costs. Influencer Madeleine White Fedyk explained in the comments that it’s “cheaper to buy a gown,” and on top of that, she’d get to keep it. Another TikTok user joked, “GIRLLLLL, MAC is only $75.” Meanwhile, IPSY offered to cover the gymnast’s hair and makeup for her next event.