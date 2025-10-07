Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano/GA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When you’re the most decorated gymnast in history, it makes sense that you’d end up with someone who understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. For Simone Biles, that someone turned out to be NFL safety Jonathan Owens.

The two met in 2020 after matching on Raya, and the rest was history. Owens admitted to Texas Monthly that, “I didn’t know who she was. I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked." They got engaged in February 2022, then married in April 2023. But, like any celebrity couple, they’ve experienced a lot of criticism and negativity from the internet. Through it all, they have handled it with grace and love and keep showing up for each other every step of the way.

Whether they're supporting each other in competition or just goofing off on Instagram, Biles and Owens are one of the most iconic sports power couples. With that in mind, here are 12 of their cutest moments.

1. Their destination wedding

Biles and Owens officially tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony in Texas, but their destination wedding in Cabo was truly something special. Surrounded by 144 of their loved ones, the gymnast admitted to Vogue that nerves got the best of her beforehand. “When it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest,” she said. “Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream.”

2. The 2025 Kentucky Derby

Image Image Credit Jeff Schear / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Biles had the honor of delivering the iconic “Riders Up” call at the 151st Kentucky Derby, and of course, she and Owens came dressed for the occasion. Even better, the pair showed up well-coordinated with matching lavender looks.

3. Their PDA before the 2024 U.S. Classic

Some people might think PDA is too much, but when you're the most decorated gymnast in history, you pretty much do whatever you want. Biles went on to win big in the all-around at the 2024 U.S. Classic. “I love being able to watch you go out there and do your thing,” Owens captioned their pre-competition photo. “I’m here with you every step of the way.”

4. Their sideline moment at the Packers-Chiefs game

Image Image Credit Stacy Revere / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens kissing before the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Biles planting a kiss on Owens before the Packers took on the Chiefs might just have been the good luck charm Green Bay needed. Whether they’re field-side or arena-bound, the photo captured exactly what their relationship seems to be about: showing up for each other and rooting each other on.

5. Jonathan Owens’ 29th Birthday

The couple celebrated Owens’ 29th trip around the sun with a simple photoshoot. “Thanks for being the calm to my storm! I love you with all my heart, and I can’t wait to see what this year brings!” Biles captioned the pictures.

6. The 2025 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano/GA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on the steps at the 2025 Met Gala Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Were these pro athletes the best-dressed couple at the 2025 Met Gala? Maybe. Did their couple moment start a whole conversation on X about who wore it better? Definitely. The two hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art just one day before their first wedding anniversary, and honestly, they looked amazing. Biles wore a blue mini dress, Owens kept it clean in a white suit, and the two looked every bit as good together as their outfits did side by side.

7. Their 2025 Met Gala afterparty outfits

People can debate the afterparty photos all they want, but Biles and Owens pulled off a two-for-two on fashion’s biggest night. Of all the parties happening that evening, Pharrell Williams’ After Hours Uno Tournament at the Crane Club was incredibly star-studded, and the power couple fit right in.

8. Getting matching jerseys from the Chicago Bulls

Image Image Credit Michael Reaves / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens courtside at a Chicago Bulls game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The Chicago Bulls had a special surprise for the married duo when they attended the team’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They received matching jerseys with their names and Owens’ No. 36.

9. Practicing their wedding cake moment

Apparently, having a wedding is the perfect excuse for a cheat day. Biles shared an Instagram video of herself and Owens “practicing for the big cake-cutting moment,” set to Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).” Seeing them trade forkfuls of cake was pretty adorable.

10. Continuing their sideline tradition with the Chicago Bears

Image Image Credit Michael Reaves / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on the sidelines at Chicago Bears-New England Patriots game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

New team, same tradition. After signing with the Chicago Bears in 2024, Owens kept his pre-game routine with Biles in place. The two shared a kiss before the team took on the New England Patriots. It may not have secured the Bears a win, but it definitely secured a spot on this list.

11. Cozying up for their fall photoshoot

If our holidays don’t look like this, we don’t want them. The lovebirds celebrated fall with a cozy photoshoot posing together atop fallen leaves. People always say holidays are best spent with loved ones, and these two made that look absolutely true.

12. Dressing up as fire and a firefighter for Halloween

The power couple brought the heat for Halloween! Owens dressed as a firefighter, and for obvious reasons, Biles showed up as literal fire. She wore a two-piece outfit covered in flames, making it clear Owens had his work cut out for him.