Earlier today (May 7), police confirmed that a shooting took place near Drake's residence in Toronto's Bridle Path neighborhood. In a message shared on Twitter, authorities said that a man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and a suspect fled in a vehicle.

As reported by the Toronto Sun, the victim, Drake’s security guard, was shot in what witnesses described as a drive-by attack. The publication added that the 48-year-old individual suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest. It's unclear if Drake was at home when the incident occurred.

News of the situation arrived after the OVO head honcho made headlines because of his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The most recent development from that conflict happened on Sunday (May 5), when the Canadian star dropped "THE HEART PART 6" as a diss to his Compton counterpart.

"I'm not gonna lie, this s**t was some good exercise. Like, it's good to get out, get the pen workin'," Drake said in a short speech at the end of the song. "You would be a worthy competitor if I was really a predator, and you weren't f**kin' lying to every blogger and editor, but it is what it is." He also seemed to allude to "THE HEART PART 6" being his last entry in the war on wax. "You could drop 100 more records, I'll see you later, yeah, maybe when you meet your maker, I don't wanna fight with a woman beater, it feeds your nature," Drizzy rapped.

In related news, Drake's OVO store in London was vandalized with lyrics from Lamar's "Not Like Us," a single that targeted the For All The Dogs rapper and his crew. In an image shared on social media, the front window of the establishment had the track's chorus spray-painted over it.