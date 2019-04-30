Image Image Credit FatCamera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black woman and her daughter smile as they run together on an outdoor path Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The key element that led the well-known beauty brand SheaMoisture to team up with Black Girls RUN! (BGR!) to create their impactful initiative, "We Set The Pace," was to create something tangible that touches Black women.

In January 2024, SheaMoisture announced it was expanding its influence in a new territory when it launched its first-ever deodorant line, which offered consumers six antiperspirant options. The collection is designed to address the primary concerns of melanated women: all-day freshness, moisturization, smooth skin, maintaining an even skin tone, reducing post-shaving irritation, and avoiding inflammation. A few weeks later, the classic label rolled out additional deodorant selections to add more varieties for its shoppers.

Kevin Tolson, head of SheaMoisture Deodorant, and Jay Ell Alexander, the owner and CEO of BGR!, chatted with REVOLT in an exclusive interview to discuss the new extension's progression, the joint partnership, the importance of giving back to the demographic they serve, and making financially sound community investments.

What the SheaMoisture Deodorant products represent

The new underarm care products, available at select stores, feature SheaMoisture Aluminum Free Deodorant Sticks in Coconut & Hibiscus and Vitamin C + Niacinamide, and Whole-Body Deodorant Sprays in Coconut & Hibiscus and Raw Shea Butter + Hyaluronic Acid.

"For SheaMoisture Deodorant, this new collection represents more than just a product expansion — it’s an evolution of how we’re showing up for our core consumer, Black women, by creating efficacious products that work for her needs while giving back to her community," Tolson told REVOLT. "Our goal with SheaMoisture Deodorant is to inspire confidence, [the] confidence that you can take on the day, whether running a marathon or running a business, without worry of odor."

Why SheaMoisture chose to partner with Black Girls RUN!

To celebrate this milestone, they partnered with BGR! for "We Set The Pace" to commit a $15,000 maximum contribution to BGR! to advance their fitness and wellness initiatives for 72 days, ending May 15, 2025. Each purchase of a full-size deodorant (USD 9.99), 10% of the sale directly supports the community organization. Tolson spoke about why the athletic group was the ideal choice for assisting charitably.

"Black Girls RUN! was a natural partner. They’ve built an incredible community rooted in health, movement, and empowerment, and their mission perfectly aligns with ours," he said. "Together, we’re helping Black women run their race — feeling confident, cared for, and supported every step of the way."

When asked about the message they hope it sends to consumers and how SheaMoisture's team knew this collaboration was a wise investment in community empowerment, Tolson said, "We’re turning everyday purchases into an opportunity for meaningful change. Our hope is that this encourages people to shop with intention and see their dollars as a tool for economic empowerment in the community."

Ell Alexander shared why the initiative with the personal care entity is special and enhances BGR!'s existing efforts to promote wellness among Black women.

"At Black Girls RUN!, our mission has always been to support Black women on their wellness journeys through movement and community. Partnering with SheaMoisture Deodorant felt like a natural extension of that," she noted to REVOLT. "What makes ‘We Set The Pace’ so meaningful is that it brings together two brands who deeply care about uplifting and empowering Black women. This initiative reinforces not just physical wellness, but confidence, representation, and self-care in every sense."

SheaMoisture and BGR! organized a series of running meetups in New York, Houston, and Atlanta to promote awareness and encourage Black women to run confidently.

"Our chapter runs are more than just group workouts — they’re a reflection of what community looks like when it’s rooted in support and shared goals," Ell Alexander mentioned. "What excites me most is seeing women come together, connect, and prioritize themselves. We hope every participant leaves feeling inspired and reminded that their wellness journey is worth celebrating."

"We will be using the funding to continue our efforts in the local community to continue to train women for upcoming races and outfit them with the necessary resources to get them on their running journey," Ell Alexander expressed.

SheaMoisture’s commitment to community impact is more than just a brand value; it’s a guiding principle that shapes every initiative, including its deodorant line. This approach reinforces the brand’s dedication to reinvesting in the communities that support it.

"At SheaMoisture Deodorant, our commitment to community is part of who we are — it’s an extension of our brand’s legacy," Tolsen expressed. "We believe real impact happens when we invest in the spaces that uplift and empower our consumers; these are the fundamentals of community commerce."

He continued, "With initiatives like ‘We Set The Pace,’ we’re doing more than offering effective personal care — we’re creating opportunities for connection, confidence, and long-term support. Every purchase contributes to something bigger, helping drive meaningful change for Black women and their communities."

How financial literacy played a role in "We Set The Pace”

Understanding the importance of financial literacy when it comes to empowering and investing in ourselves and our communities, Tolson highlighted how this limited-time movement puts a major focus on how individuals can make smart financial choices.

"The choices we make — big and small — reflect how we invest in ourselves," he said. "Just like choosing effective personal care boosts confidence and keeps you fresh while caring for your skin, being intentional with our money empowers us to invest in our future. ‘We Set The Pace’ encourages a broader view of self-investment — one that includes wellness, finances, and community."

He also gave insight into how future partnerships build on the success of "We Set The Pace."

"While ‘We Set The Pace’ focuses on movement and fitness, it opens new doors for us to reinforce the importance of self-investment and collective growth," Tolson explained. "We’re redefining the idea of empowerment to not only include holistic wellness and self-care but to also include financial literacy."