Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the Sports Illustrated 2025 Sportsperson of the Year on Friday (Jan. 2), capping off a season that redefined what it means to lead in the NBA. The recognition adds to the remarkable past 12 months for the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar, who is without a doubt a forerunner as the new face of the NBA.

He’ll formally accept the award during the Sportsperson of the Year ceremony on Jan. 6 in Las Vegas. Past recipients include Simone Biles, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Serena Williams, and more, dating back to 1954. The free-throw merchant is the league’s reigning MVP, having helped lead the OKC franchise to its first-ever championship win during an explosive Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers in June. Weeks after the victory, he nabbed the NBA 2K cover.

Add accolades like First Team All-NBA, Western Conference Finals MVP, and being one of the stars of Netflix’s “Starting 5” to his résumé. In just five years, he has become one of the most standout basketball players on the court.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, he’s only just getting started. The 2024-2025 stats, though remarkable and deserving of celebration, haven’t clouded his focus: “Maximizing my potential.” Reflecting on the past year, he told SI, “I think more than anything I was excited by the fact that I had achieved those things and still had so much room to grow... I was never someone who was like, ‘I’m doing this so I can win any championship’... My motivation was to do this so that I get to the point where I’m the best version of myself every night.” The Canadian native was selected as the 11th overall pick in the first round by the Charlotte Hornets in 2018. Within hours, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for the 12th pick, where he played for a single season. He landed in Oklahoma in the summer of 2019. He’ll remain under the supermax contract through the 2030-31 NBA season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's influence commands attention off the court

On and off the court, Gilgeous-Alexander commands attention. Known for his tunnel fits and Met Gala appearances, his fashion game is as sharp as his jump shot. While he calls it a hobby, his style has become a signature part of his brand. “I don’t have an end goal... I like to see what people are inspired by, what makes them them. The most credible designers and creators are unapologetically themselves,” he explained, admitting that he often draws out his wardrobe ideas. As it stands, he doesn’t have any plans to pivot into fashion design. For now, fans will have to keep copping his signature Converse shoes.

SGA’s rise signals a new era of athletic excellence and cultural influence, and he’s just getting started.