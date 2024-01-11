Image Image Credit WWE / Contributor via Getty Images and Ethan Miller / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over the past year, Sexyy Red was pretty vocal about her love for former President Donald Trump. During an appearance on Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" podcast, the St. Louis star – who frequently utilized a massive MAGA hat during performances – shared controversial opinions about the disgraced Republican nominee.

“Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f**kin' with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women,” she stated. “But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money... We love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.” Notably, many others, including Barack Obama, debunked the misconception that the GOP candidate was primarily behind the relief payments.

In June, Sexyy distanced herself by claiming she’s her “own candidate” and isn't endorsing anybody. That mindset changed once more on Friday (Nov. 1) when she hopped on social media to share her support for Kamala Harris. “I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our c**chies!!” she tweeted, a presumed reference to the Republican Party's views on women's fundamental rights.

The vice president recently spoke to reporters about her plans to expand reproductive liberties if elected head of state. “When Texans vote for Colin Allred for the United States Senate, we will be... closer to [putting] back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade,” she explained. When Congress “passes a law to restore reproductive freedom, as president of the United States I will sign it into law.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Harris will touch down in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the latest stop of her “When We Vote We Win” campaign. The rally will see a wealth of big musical acts, including Cardi B and GloRilla — the latter of whom worked with Sexyy on songs like “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” and Tyler, the Creator's “Sticky.”