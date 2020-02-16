Image Image Credit Dominic Gwinn/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Barack Obama and Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), Eminem took to the stage at Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. The Hip Hop legend spoke on freedom of speech and his support for the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

“I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons. As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me,” he stated to the crowd. “Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice. So, I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please.”

Eminem continued, “I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.” Following the big moment, Em shared a photo of him and former President Barack Obama on social media, along with a full transcript of his speech.

Following his message, Em introduced former President Obama, who gave the rapper his flowers before breaking out some lines from the chart-topping, Oscar-winning number "Lose Yourself." "I have done a lot of rallies, so I don't usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem. I noticed my palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms were heavy," Obama recited as the crowd cheered on. "Vomit on my sweater already, mom's spaghetti. I'm nervous, but on the surface, I look calm and ready!" The former head of state humorously added, "I thought Eminem was gonna be performing and I was gonna jump out."

Fans hopped on social media to give their takes on what took place between Obama and the Shady Records CEO. Many were surprised that critics didn't expect the "Rap God" emcee to back the Democrats, especially given his track record. "If you’re shocked by Eminem endorsing Kamala Harris, you’re not an Eminem fan at ALL," wrote Twitter user 106andstevie. Responding to a tweet from Keith Boykin, Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg added, "Did you forget Eminem did an entire five-minute anti-Trump rap at the BET HIP HOP AWARDS? This is not a surprise."

Check out other reactions below.