Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan/Contributor via Getty Images and Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Barack Obama and Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Election Day is only a couple of weeks out, and Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are bringing out some big names as their respective campaigns continue. According to CNN, Eminem will attend Vice President Harris’ next rally in Detroit, MI on Tuesday (Oct. 22). The publication added that the hometown hero will take to the stage to introduce former President Barack Obama. Unfortunately for fans, he is not expected to perform any hits.

Eminem has been pretty vocal about politics throughout much of his career. In 2004, he released “Mosh,” an Encore standout that saw him blasting then-Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush. For the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, the veteran emcee had sharp words for Trump in his contribution to the popular cypher segment.

“Intensities heightened, tensions are risin’, Trump, when it comes to givin’ a s**t, you're stingy as I am, except when it comes to havin’ the balls to go against me, you hide 'em 'cause you don't got the f**kin' nuts like an empty asylum,” Em rapped before adding, “Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for ‘cause that’s how he gets his f**kin’ rocks off and he's orange.” He also used his verse to “give Obama props.”

Interestingly enough, the country's 44th head of state had positive words for the Shady Records CEO. In an interview with ATTN:, Obama spoke about his appreciation for Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

“When I needed some inspiration on the presidential campaign, I often turned to music. It was rap that got my head in the right place,” he said in a video clip. He explained how the track was about “defying the odds and putting it all on the line.” To bring the point home, he recited the intro from the 8 Mile classic. “Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip?” Obama asked.