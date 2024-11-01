Image Image Credit Patrick T. Fallon/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Nov. 1), CNN reported that during a campaign event in Glendale, Arizona, Donald Trump launched a scathing verbal attack against former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney. Speaking alongside Tucker Carlson, the former president suggested Cheney should be shot. “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay?” he stated. “Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Trump's comments were part of a broader pattern of aggressive rhetoric, which included calling Liz “very dumb,” “a stupid person” and “the moron.” Notably, she’s been an active critic of Trump, specifically in regard to overturning the 2020 election and Jan. 6 Capitol Riots. Back in September, it was revealed that Liz and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, would be voting for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris – a decision that the Republican presidential nominee did not take positively.

In response to Trump's latest comments, Cheney issued a warning on Twitter. “This is how dictators destroy free nations,” she wrote. “They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”

Trump’s latest antics come days after he mocked President Joe Biden with a trash truck stunt and made controversial remarks about women. While in Green Bay, Wisconsin, he expressed that he would protect the country's female population from “criminal migrants... whether the women like it or not.”

On Thursday (Oct. 31), Harris took Trump to task for the comments. “It actually is, I think, very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authority, their right, and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies,” the sitting vice president said to reporters.