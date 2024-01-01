Image Image Credit Scott Olson/Contributor via Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), Donald Trump appeared at a rally in Green Bay, WI following a highly publicized stunt involving a garbage truck. During his speech, he shared his thoughts on opponent Kamala Harris and immigration before turning his attention to the country's female population and immigration concerns.

"Kamala has imported criminal migrants from prisons and jails, from insane asylums, and mental institutions all over the world, from Venezuela to the Congo, including savage criminals who assault, rape, and murder our women and girls," he claimed. Trump went on to argue that anyone permitting such dangers against children doesn't deserve to be in the Oval Office. He then revealed that his team advised him against discussing his plans to protect women about four weeks ago during campaign preparations.

The former president acknowledged ignoring his advisers' recommendations, stating, "I said, 'Well, I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not.' I'm going to protect them. I'm going to protect them from migrants coming in. I'm going to protect them from foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles and lots of other things."

On Thursday (Oct. 31), Vice President Harris paid a visit to the same state. While speaking with reporters, she provided a pointed response to Trump's latest comments on national security.

"It actually is, I think, very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authority, their right, and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies," she stated. Harris went on to characterize these remarks as part of a concerning pattern in Trump's attitude toward women. She highlighted his previous statements about punishing women for their choices and his pride in restricting fundamental rights, noting that his influence led to abortion bans affecting one in three women in America.