Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images and Tommaso Boddi / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah attends the Hollywood Unlocked's 6th Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 and Maleah Joi Moon at the AAFCA 2026 TV Honors held at City Club Los Angeles on August 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The internet loves to say celebrities look alike, and while some comparisons definitely have us squinting at our screens, there are others we simply can’t argue with. We see it in entertainment all the time, usually between two famous people in completely different professions — like Tyler Perry and Law Roach or Taylor Russell and Rihanna — though every so often, two people in the same line of work end up looking remarkably alike. Take Serayah and Maleah Joi Moon, for instance.

If you, like millions of other viewers, watched Netflix’s reboot of “A Different World,” you might’ve noticed that the actress playing Deborah Wayne looks a lot like Serayah. Except, she’s not. Moon is a completely different person, having appeared as Brooke in 2023’s Mystic Christmas romantic comedy before later stealing our hearts in the Broadway production “Hell’s Kitchen,” which was built around Alicia Keys’ music and lyrics.

Serayah has an impressive acting résumé of her own, from “Empire" and "BMF" to films like Netflix’s Ruth & Boaz. Not to mention, both stars also happen to be incredible singers and have lent their voices to some of the projects they’ve appeared in. Ahead, REVOLT looked back at 9 times the two actresses could’ve practically passed for twins.

1. Serayah at the 2022 BET Awards and Maleah Joi Moon at Netflix’s “A Different World” Atlanta screening

Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images and Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California and Maleah Joi Moon attends A DIFFERENT WORLD Special Screening on September 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

They may not be the same person, but Serayah and Moon definitely share the same affinity for red. In the photos above, the “Faithful” singer wore a blonde finger-wave pixie at the 2022 BET Awards, while Moon went with a black pixie cut and side part at Netflix’s Atlanta screening of “A Different World” ahead of its debut season.

2. Serayah at the “Number One On The Call Sheet” premiere and Maleah Joi Moon at SiriusXM

Image Image Credit Marleen Moise / Stringer via Getty Images and Jason Mendez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah attends Apple TV+'s "Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Women In Hollywood" New York Premiere and Maleah Joi Moon visits SiriusXM Studios on September 23, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Apparently, neither Serayah nor Moon is afraid to borrow a little from the boys. Both actresses know their way around officewear, whether it’s the former wearing an oversized button-down as a dress at Apple TV+’s “Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Women In Hollywood” premiere in New York or the latter styling a checkered blazer with a fur skirt during her visit to SiriusXM.

3. Serayah at the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi’s 'Robbin' and Maleah Joi Moon at 2026’s The LA Party

Image Image Credit Paul Archuleta / Contributor via Getty Images and Brian Stukes / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah McNeill attends the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi Originals' "Robbin" at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on August 08, 2024 in Glendale, California and Maleah Joi Moon attends The LA Party during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 55th Annual Legislative Conference week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

To be fair, we’d be hard-pressed to find a celebrity who looks bad in all-black. Serayah stepped out in a one-shoulder dress for the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi’s Robbin in the throwback above, while Moon wore a bodycon number that hugged her figure perfectly at The LA Party during 2026’s CBC Week. Also, can we talk about the face cards?! No explanation needed.

4. Serayah at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards and Maleah Joi Moon at the 77th annual Tony Awards

Image Image Credit JC Olivera/GA / Contributor via Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah McNeill attends the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Maleah Joi Moon attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As much as we loved seeing them in red, Serayah and Moon sure know how to stun in metallics too. Here they are at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards and the 77th annual Tony Awards, respectively.

5. Serayah at the 2023 Soul Train Awards and Maleah Joi Moon at Netflix’s End of Summer Bash

Image Image Credit Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah McNeill at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California and Maleah Joi Moon attends Netflix's End of Summer Bash at LAYLA Restaurant on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Serayah made our hearts skip a beat in the black lace number she wore to the 2023 Soul Train Awards. Moon looked just as amazing in the floor-grazing dress she debuted at Netflix’s End of Summer Bash. If the streaming giant ever decides to give Deborah a long-lost sister, hopefully they know exactly who to call.

6. Serayah at the 57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors and Maleah Joi Moon at Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year Awards

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah at the 57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors held at L.A. Live Event Deck on February 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and Maleah Joi Moon at Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year held at The Times Square EDITION on October 8, 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Funnily enough, both actresses seem to love posing with their backs to the camera, which, when you look this good from every angle, we totally understand. On the left, Serayah attended the 57th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors, while Moon wore all-red to Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year Awards on the right.

7. Serayah at the 'Marty Supreme' New York premiere and Maleah Joi Moon at the opening night of “Two Strangers”

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah McNeill attends A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City and Maleah Joi Moon attends "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" Opening Night at Longacre Theatre on November 20, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Serayah is a fashion icon, if we do say so ourselves. She wore a sheer top underneath a leopard-print coat at the New York premiere of Marty Supreme in 2025. Moon left us speechless at the opening night of “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” where she stepped out to support leading man Sam Tutty.

8. Serayah at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala and Maleah Joi Moon at the Met Gala

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Aliah Anderson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and Maleah Joi Moon attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Moon’s first Met Gala was everything! She ended up wearing a custom Collina Strada gown, with the actress telling Cosmopolitan that the “colors were beautiful” and matched the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme “very nicely.” On the left, Serayah was radiating beauty when she attended the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala.

9. Serayah at SiriusXM Studios and Maleah Joi Moon at the 3rd Annual Black Women on Broadway Awards

Image Image Credit Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images and Jared Siskin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah visits SiriusXM Studios on September 24, 2025 in New York City and Maleah Joi Moon attends the 3rd Annual Black Women on Broadway Awards at The Lighthouse, Pier 61 on June 10, 2024 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

These photos of Serayah and Moon — with the latter attending the 3rd Annual Black Women on Broadway Awards — seriously have us seeing double!