Image Image Credit Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chibuikem Uche, Kennedi Reece, Cornell Young IV, Alijah Kai, Maleah Joi Moon and Jordan Aaron Hall attend as Netflix Hosts an End of Summer Bash Celebrating the Past, Present and Future of their Coming-of-Age Slate at Laya Restaurant on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The "A Different World" reboot introduces a new class at Hillman College while continuing key storylines from the original series.

Brandy’s reimagined theme song offers a fresh take that links past and present for longtime viewers and new fans.

Several original cast members and creators, like Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, and Debbie Allen, return alongside emerging talent and special guests.

Netflix has officially given viewers their first extended look at its highly anticipated “A Different World” sequel, and the newly released trailer makes one thing clear: Hillman College hasn't lost its magic.

Premiering Sept. 24, the 10-episode comedy follows Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon, as she begins her freshman year at the same fictional HBCU that shaped the lives of her parents, Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. The trailer doesn't simply revisit familiar territory, though. Instead, it introduces an entirely new class of students while bringing several beloved alumni back into the fold.

The two-minute preview captures everything fans loved about the original series: late-night dorm conversations, budding romances, classroom chaos, family expectations and the kind of friendships that often define the college experience.

Deborah may be carrying one of television's most recognizable last names, but the trailer suggests she's determined to establish an identity outside of her family's legacy. "My parents have been pushing Hillman since before they knew my name," Deborah says in the sneak peek. "I want to prove to them I can crush it."

“A Different World” trailer introduces a brand-new Hillman College crew

While the original sitcom focused on Whitley, Dwayne and their classmates navigating college life, the sequel shifts its attention toward the next generation. Alongside Deborah, the trailer introduces several of her classmates, including Rashida Duvall, portrayed by Alijah Kai, Shaquille Johnson, played by Cornell Young IV, psychology major Amir Rodale, portrayed by Jordan Aaron Hall, Hazel Henry, played by Kennedi Reece, and Kojo Achebe, a Ghanaian and Nigerian fashion entrepreneur portrayed by Chibuikem Uche.

The footage hints at plenty of storylines waiting to unfold. Deborah reconnects with Shaquille, someone she already shares a complicated history with, while simultaneously trying to balance academic expectations, friendships and the pressure that comes with being a Hillman legacy.

According to showrunner Felicia Pride, Deborah's imperfections were intentional. "It was important to craft a character who's trying to figure it out, who's a little messy, who's a little all over the place because this is a character that a lot of young people can relate to," she explained in a press release. "[Deborah's] going to find her way, and even in Season 1, we start to see that."

Which original “A Different World” cast members return in the Netflix sequel?

The trailer delivers several nostalgic moments through appearances from cast members who helped turn the original series into a cultural touchstone. Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison reprise their roles as Whitley and Dwayne, while Darryl M. Bell returns as Ron Johnson. Cree Summer is back as Freddie Brooks, and the series also welcomes the return of Charnele Brown and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Debbie Allen, whose impact on the original show extended far beyond her on-screen guest-starring role, returns as both an executive producer and director of the premiere episode. In the trailer, she appears as Deborah's academic adviser, Dr. Langhorne.

Allen believes the show's core message remains as relevant today as it was decades ago. "It's really great for young people to see themselves on a college campus thriving, making friends, falling in and out of love, and having a life," she said in the press release. The 76-year-old also addressed why bringing back original cast members mattered: "It's not just nostalgia. It's like, 'Where are they now?'"

The newly released footage also reveals that viewers can expect guest appearances from artists including Summer Walker and Method Man.

Brandy brings a fresh sound to the iconic “A Different World” theme song

As REVOLT previously reported, Brandy became part of Hillman's next chapter by lending her voice to a reimagined version of the iconic "A Different World" theme song, a full-circle moment for an artist who has long credited the original series with inspiring her own dreams. "Singing this iconic theme song for 'A Different World' means everything to me," she told Netflix's Tudum. "It was one of those shows that I had to watch every time it came on. I remember the song and how it made me feel."

She added, "'A Different World' inspired me as a kid. It made me feel like I could go out into the world and become my own person. With hard work and dedication, I could make my dreams come true."