Image Image Credit Chris Haston / WBTV via Getty Images Image Alt Iconic singer and actress Brandy appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing April 16, 2026, in Burbank, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Brandy will perform a new version of the “A Different World” theme song for the upcoming Netflix sequel series.

The Grammy winner shares how the show inspired her, describing the impact on her dreams and career.

The sequel brings together original and new talent at Hillman College for a refreshed story.

Brandy is getting a full-circle moment with a television series that helped shape her own dreams.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), Netflix announced that the R&B icon will perform the opening theme song for its forthcoming “A Different World” sequel series, premiering Sept. 24. Her rendition reimagines the familiar song that introduced generations of viewers to the beloved sitcom — a show Brandy said she once watched as a young fan with dreams of her own. “Singing this iconic theme song for 'A Different World' means everything to me,” she told Netflix’s Tudum. “It was one of those shows that I had to watch every time it came on. I remember the song and how it made me feel.”

That connection goes beyond nostalgia. Before the "Have You Ever?" hitmaker became a household name through her music, “Moesha” and becoming the first Black actress to portray Cinderella on screen in the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, she saw possibilities for herself through the Black students navigating adulthood on “A Different World.” “When they called me to do the theme song, I was so blown away. First of all, I had to gather myself that the show was actually coming back, because I’m a fan,” she recalled. “‘A Different World’ inspired me as a kid. It made me feel like I could go out into the world and become my own person. With hard work and dedication, I could make my dreams come true.”

She continued, “It also inspired me to want to do more acting. Just seeing people that looked like me on television made me dream bigger.”

Brandy hopes to honor Aretha Franklin’s “A Different World” legacy

Taking on the theme also places Brandy in some legendary musical company. The original series debuted in 1987 and followed students finding their way through college life at the fictional HBCU Hillman College. Phoebe Snow performed the theme during its first season before Aretha Franklin took over for Seasons 2 through 5. Boyz II Men performed it for the sixth and final season. Original cast member Dawnn Lewis co-wrote the song and will return as a guest star in the sequel.

The Mississippi native isn't taking the assignment lightly. She called the original “hard to top” and acknowledged the weight of following Franklin. “It feels amazing to be a part of the legacy,” she explained. “I just hope I can do it as much justice as Ms. Franklin.” Her version keeps the recognizable lyrics while introducing a new sound, and viewers will hear Brandy open each of the sequel's 10 episodes. “To be a part of it by singing the song, it’s just such an honor,” she told Tudum.

Who is starring in Netflix’s “A Different World” sequel?

This time, Hillman College will welcome a new class. The series centers on Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon, the daughter of original favorites Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, portrayed by Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy, respectively. Deborah arrives at Hillman for her freshman year as the comedy follows a new generation through academics, relationships and the inevitable campus drama.

Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece and Chibuikem Uche round out the new group of students. Method Man, Tichina Arnold and Raven Goodwin are among the guest stars. Felicia Pride serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Debbie Allen, who directed 83 episodes of the original, returns as an executive producer and directs the premiere. Original series writers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood are also back as executive producers.