Key Takeaways

Method Man said Wu-Tang Clan declined Drake’s “Wu-Tang Forever” because the track didn’t reflect the group’s signature sound or message.

He respected Drake’s artistry but didn’t personally connect with the song, so he chose not to contribute.

Though the track sampled Wu-Tang’s “It’s Yourz” and became a fan favorite, the group prioritized creative alignment over popularity.

Method Man finally peeled back the curtain on a decade-old Hip Hop debate — but not for the reason fans might expect. During a new episode of “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony,” the rap legend broke down the real story behind why he and the rest of Wu-Tang Clan didn’t appear on Drake’s “Wu-Tang Forever,” despite the rapper reaching out personally.

Sitting with Carmelo Anthony and co-host Kazeem Famuyide, Meth made it clear from the jump that his feelings about Drake were nothing but positive. “I like Drake, you know? I like Drake. Um, I think he's a dope artist. He puts out some great music, obviously. Or else he wouldn't be as big as he is,” he said.

But admiration doesn't automatically translate to collaboration. Method Man explained that Drake sent the track to Wu-Tang while the group was overseas. “He did send the record. And, you know, some brothers were trying to write to it and s**t. I'm sitting there, and I'm like, 'I don't like it.' I was like, 'What does this have to do with Wu-Tang Forever?’” the New York native recalled. “I'm not questioning his artistic ability or anything. I'm just saying for my taste, that was more or less like, ‘I'm not getting on that.’”

The irony, of course, is that “Wu-Tang Forever,” built around a sample of the Clan’s “It’s Yourz,” went on to become a fan favorite and peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100. Still, Method Man said the decision had nothing to do with Drake’s stature. “No one knew it was gonna be that big,” he admitted. After Famuyide noted that most artists would never turn down a record that size, Meth simply responded that if he isn’t feeling something, he’s not doing it — big artist or not.

Why is Drake’s Nothing Was the Same still considered a classic?

“Wu-Tang Forever” lives on Drake’s third studio album, Nothing Was the Same, a project the Toronto superstar has repeatedly named one of his favorites. Released in 2013, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and shifted his career into a new chapter with hits like “Started From the Bottom,” “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” “Worst Behavior,” and “Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2.” It featured JAY-Z, Jhené Aiko, Majid Jordan, Detail, and Sampha.

Twelve years later, its influence hasn’t dimmed — and neither has the debate around the track that almost featured a legendary Hip Hop group.