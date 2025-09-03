Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs live during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake doesn’t always let criticism get under his skin, but there’s one label that still bothers him: “culture vulture.”

The Toronto superstar opened up about the topic during the premiere of Bobbi Althoff’s new podcast, “Not This Again.” The two reunited after a rocky history — their first viral interview in 2023 was deleted following a falling out, but this time, Drake came ready to talk.

While reflecting on their past drama, the rapper shared how guilt and blame often follow him, both personally and in music. “I experience a lot of guilt-tripping in my life where people are like, ‘No, this is your fault,’ essentially and my intentions are pure,” he explained.

That same feeling, he said, shows up when people dismiss his collaborations or influences. “It’s the same way even in music. People will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a culture vulture,’ or people will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth, and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking, you know?”

Drake admitted the criticism stings. “They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that.”

The comments arrive over a year after Kendrick Lamar put the issue front and center in his diss tracks “euphoria” and “Not Like Us,” sparking debates about Drake’s place in Hip Hop culture. Still, the OVO frontman insists his collaborations come from a genuine place.

Drake reflects on his “wild journey” on “Degrassi”

Outside of music, Drake is also looking back on where it all started. As REVOLT previously reported, the trailer for Degrassi: Whatever It Takes shows him revisiting his early acting career as Jimmy Brooks, the basketball player-turned-fan favorite on the Canadian teen drama. “What a wild journey that started,” he says in the trailer, remembering how the role gave him his first big break. The documentary is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13.

From addressing criticism head-on to reflecting on his beginnings, Drake is showing fans that even after years at the top, he still has something to prove and a story to tell.