There are chart-topping rappers. There are meme-worthy celebrities. And then there’s Drake — somehow both at the same time.

For what feels like forever, the 6 God dominated Hip Hop while turning awkwardness, pettiness, and self-awareness into performance art. From getting booed and going viral mid-tour to pulling off dead-serious sketches in fake hotel robes, Drake has long embraced the idea that being funny is part of the job and the brand. Sometimes it’s on purpose (“SNL,” “Ellen,” “Kimmel,” you name it). Sometimes it’s just... Drake being Drake. Either way, the internet eats it up.

From courtside chaos to parody videos and podcast weirdness, here are 17 moments that prove Drake isn’t just one of the most successful artists of our time. He’s also one of the funniest.

1. Drake delivers the laughs like a pro on “SNL”

Drake brought real range to “SNL” and flexed his sketch comedy chops with ease. He gave us the viral “Drake’s Beef,” a Bar Mitzvah throwback, and hilarious impressions of Lil Wayne and Katt Williams. With zero fear of looking goofy, he proved comedy could’ve been a legit career path if music hadn’t taken off.

2. “Mr. Steal Your Girl” mode activated with BenDaDonnn

Drake crashed BenDaDonnn’s date, flirted with a woman named Aaliyah (“Rest in peace to a real one”), and flexed a $1.3 million Tupac ring like it’s a party favor (for laughs, of course). He even gifted a “Mark Cuban” chain mid-hijack. It’s pure chaos and proof that Drake knows exactly how to be the most annoying homie alive, on purpose.

3. Drake and Adonis join Caleb Pressley for peak absurdity

Drizzy and his son, Adonis, sat down with Caleb Pressley for a “Sundae Conversation” full of deadpan chaos. Adonis called Drake a “funny dad,” Caleb asked if he’s ever punched anyone in the nuts, and Drake sipped tequila while discussing diamonds, cold plunges, and his wiener. Fatherhood has never looked more unserious (or more entertaining).

4. Drake and Bobbi Althoff: The interview that got messy

Drake and Bobbi Althoff cozied up in bed for a hilariously awkward interview that went viral — and then mysteriously disappeared (Note: Nothing on the internet ever really disappears). From cosplay preferences to engagement jitters to “urban jargon” confusion, the deadpan tension was comedy gold. Unfortunately, things became rather messy afterwards (to the point where both unfollowed each other on social media).

5. Drake hosts the ESPYs and goes full theater kid

From spoof songs like “Honorable Mention” and “Side Pieces” to a Frozen cover as Manny Pacquiao, Drake turned the ESPYs into his own variety show. He beefed with Blake Griffin, got forehead-kissed by Skylar Diggins, and pulled off a British accent. It was chaotic, corny, and kind of iconic — just how Drake likes it.

6. Drake and Will Ferrell become handshake coaches at the NBA Awards

In one of his best hosting bits, Drake teamed up with Will Ferrell to roast the art of NBA celebrations. As intense “handshake coaches,” the duo trained DeMar DeRozan in absurd routines like “The Gossip Queen” and “the Obi-Wan Kenobi.” It was roughly two minutes of full commitment, fake titles, and elite goofball energy.

7. Drake reimagines Get Out… as Steph Curry

Also at the first NBA Awards: This deserved an entry on its own. Drake parodied Get Out with himself playing Steph Curry and Lil Rel as a hilariously extra Draymond Green. Things spiral fast when a fictional Ayesha Curry sends “Steph” into the sunken place for even thinking about partying.

8. Drake embraces his inner “petty king” during rap beef

Drake’s rap battles come with bars and punchlines. During his feud with Kendrick Lamar and others, he leaned fully into his “petty king” title by dropping lines like, “Metro, shut yo’ h** a** up and make some drums,” quoting Nav randomly, and turning K-Dot into a walking short joke. Drake turned diss tracks into stand-up sets, just with more diamonds.

9. Drake goes full cartoon in “Wah Gwan Delilah” video

What started as a confusing “Hey There Delilah” parody turned into an even weirder animated video. Drake pops up alongside Chubbs in a Maybach, eats dinner with Smiley, and somehow ends up crooning from the top of the CN Tower. Fans thought it was AI. Nope — just Drake doing Drake things, in cartoon form.

10. Ellen scares the s**t out of Drake on-air

While chatting about “SNL” and NBA All-Star Weekend, Drake let his guard down. Rookie mistake. Ellen hit him with one of her signature jump scares, and the 6 God nearly levitated out of his seat. It was a split-second jolt of terror, followed by Drizzy’s delayed attempt to calm down. Instantly iconic daytime TV.

11. Ellen also manages to get Drake (and Jared Leto) to overshare

Drake joined Jared Leto and Ellen for a spicy game of “Never Have I Ever,” revealing just how often he’s sent a dirty text or hooked up with a fan. He winced, laughed, and side-stepped Rihanna questions like a pro.

12. Drake gets roasted and raps tweets on “Jimmy Kimmel”

Drake’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearances are legendary for a reason. He once read a mean tweet saying he looks like “Voldemort with hair,” and later teamed up with Kimmel to turn random celeb tweets into a sultry R&B song. Amanda Bynes, Shaq, and Larry King all got quoted, and, somehow, it worked.

13. Drake’s “No New Friends” pose sparks meme mania

Drake stood in a retro Dada fit looking like a ‘90s wrestling manager… and the internet went wild. A behind-the-scenes photo from DJ Khaled’s “No New Friends” video shoot became meme bait, with X users turning his stiff pose into everything from album covers to awkward family portraits. A fashion misfire, maybe, but a viral win, definitely.

14. Drake introduces “Old Money” at JUNO Awards

During one year’s JUNO Awards, Drake didn’t take home any trophies — but he did deliver a classic skit. Ditching Young Money for “Old Money,” he hit a Toronto nursing home to teach seniors Hip Hop slang, pop champagne, and make it rain. “It’s Old Moolah, baby!” might not have charted, but it definitely stole the show.

15. Drake’s NBA courtside antics

Drake’s courtside presence has become its own subplot in NBA culture. He’s been spotted lint-rolling his pants mid-game and, another time, getting caught mixing drinks on the Jumbotron (and providing viewers with an awkward reaction). He's also been spotted heckling players, trash-talking coaches, and massaging Nick Nurse during a playoff run.