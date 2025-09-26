L1w6GU4V

REVOLT sat down with Serayah McNeill and Tyler Lepley ahead of Netflix’s Ruth & Boaz release. The highly anticipated offering reimagines the popular biblical love story for a modern audience. McNeill stars as Ruth Moably, a rising Atlanta singer who steps away from her music career after a personal loss. She moves to rural Tennessee to care for a widowed woman, where she meets Bo “Boaz” Astra, played by Lepley. Their encounter sparks a journey of healing, faith, and rediscovering love. Produced by DeVon Franklin, the film explores destiny, sacrifice, and trust in God’s timing.

Ahead of its premiere on Sept. 26, 2025, McNeill and Lepley spoke with REVOLT about stepping into these roles.

Faith is central to the story and to the actors’ own journeys. McNeill described her career as a “delulu” dream she spoke into existence. “I didn’t have any family members or connections in the industry. Pursuing this path seemed impossible to everyone — but here I am, working in film, TV, and music.” Ruth’s decision to leave her old life behind and trust in a new path resonates with McNeill’s leap of faith in pursuing a career against the odds.

Lepley reflected, “When you’re going through those so-called ‘delusional’ moments, faith in God and having a support system that believes in you make all the difference. For me, it was my parents who dreamed it with me.” In the film, Boaz demonstrates a similar steadiness, navigating life and love with integrity and trust.

The actors reflected on qualities they bring to relationships, some of which also define Ruth and Boaz’s connection. McNeill described her attentiveness as a green flag, while Lepley agreed, noting that she “pays very close attention to detail.” He also added, “I work on holding myself accountable.” These traits — care, attentiveness, and reliability — mirror how Ruth and Boaz gradually recognize and trust each other, forming the foundation for the love and understanding at the heart of the film.

On lessons about love, Lepley said, “When you look too hard for anything, it can become elusive. Instead of searching, work on yourself and attract it.” McNeill added a faith-forward perspective. “Sometimes, ‘the one’ doesn’t always look like the one at first. Your person doesn’t always come perfectly packaged. There are things to work through, and you have to be open in order to receive. For me, prayer is important — asking God to show me what I need to see in someone. ‘Is this worth my time? Because no one’s perfect. You’re going to have to put in the work with somebody,’” the star noted.

Producer Franklin explained why this story resonated with him, telling REVOLT separately, “Two women endure loss, one dedicates her life to the other’s well-being and along the way, she collides with destiny, finds love, and her life’s trajectory changes. That inspiration is timeless, and I wanted to reinterpret it for a modern audience.”

He dove into his strategy with respect to adapting scripture for modern viewers. “We went back to the ‘Book of Ruth’ to see what makes it great, then found creative ways to dramatize it. Every choice was made with integrity — honoring scripture while making it relatable. Ideally, you could open the scripture while watching the movie and see where it all comes from.”

On timing when it comes to love, Franklin shared guidance that mirrors the film’s themes. “Don’t search. Don’t look. Instead, say, ‘I’m ready to receive it.’ It’s a shift from desperation to faith. Being ready allows love to come when it’s time, and that mindset changes everything.”

Ruth & Boaz is a story of faith, resilience, and love’s transformative power. With McNeill and Lepley bringing depth and heart to their roles -- and Franklin guiding the film’s vision -- the story feels fresh and relatable. Watch our exclusive sit-down above, then stream the movie on Netflix.