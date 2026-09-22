Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Law Roach at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and US filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Netflix's "Why Did I Get Married Again?" at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles on September 8, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Law Roach responded to internet comparisons between him and Tyler Perry by sharing a photo of them together.

The comparisons took off after video designer Mela Yela edited Roach and Perry’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” Spirit Tunnel walks together to the “Half & Half” theme song.

Perry appeared on the show to promote Why Did I Get Married Again?, while Roach discussed “Project Runway,” Zendaya, and more.

Tyler Perry and Law Roach look like they could be brothers — at least, the internet certainly thinks so! On Monday (Sept. 21) night, the celebrity stylist shared a photo of them together amid social media still having a field day with a viral edit of the two walking down “The Jennifer Hudson Show’s” Spirit Tunnel.

“Not twins but definitely brothers,” Roach wrote alongside a photo of the pair outside Los Angeles’ Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which celebrated its opening night on Saturday (Sept. 19). “The overlay Spirit Tunnel made this happen lmao,” one Instagram user hilariously wrote in the comments. Another chimed in, “Wow. The size difference caught me off guard. TP is a giant, and you look so dainty next to him.”

Someone else joked, “Not the 'Sister, Sister' reunion tour.” Check out the photo below, then keep scrolling for more on the viral edit that started it all.

How the Tyler Perry and Law Roach Spirit Tunnel edit went viral

In case you’re not chronically online like the rest of us, last Thursday (Sept. 17), an X user responded to Roach being welcomed into “The Happy Place” with, “Where is THAT ACCOUNT (we all know which one)? We need Tyler and Law edited together by noon tomorrow.” The account in question, run by video graphic designer Mela Yela, shared an edit of the two soundtracked by Melanie Daniels’ “Half & Half” theme song.

Perry notably dropped by JHud’s show to promote his latest movie, Why Did I Get Married Again?, which landed on Netflix on Sept. 9. Roach, meanwhile, stopped by to talk about judging on “Project Runway” and Zendaya, which inevitably led to even more questions about when the actress will tie the knot with Tom Holland.

Both stars are in the middle of incredible years in entertainment and fashion, respectively, so hopefully we get to see more of them together in the future. Until then, check out their Spirit Tunnel walks below.