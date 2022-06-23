Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keke Palmer and Jennifer Hudson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Celebrities stopping by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” can expect more than just your typical green-room hospitality. Thanks to the crew that greets musicians, actors and comedians with renditions of their greatest hits, chants or TV theme songs, the Spirit Tunnel has become a viral sensation across social media. After all, it's not every day you see Usher skating through a hallway or Michelle Obama proving her moves are still White House-worthy.

No matter who steps onto the set, the energy and the hilarity are unmatched. And as it turns out, seeing stars like Anthony Mackie or Shemar Moore groove their way through a hallway never gets old. To celebrate, REVOLT rounded up 14 of the funniest and most memorable Spirit Tunnel moments.

1. Keke Palmer

“I know it ain’t Keke Palmer,” one of the crew members called out, to which the award-winning actress responded, “You know it’s your girl.” Echoing her viral exchange with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 Met Gala, she blessed social media with an unforgettable Spirit Tunnel entrance set to the crew’s spirited rendition of the “True Jackson VP” theme song. One thing about the staff at “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” they definitely do their homework.

2. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart seemed a little caught off guard at first, but he quickly leaned into his limited rotation of dance moves in the Spirit Tunnel. “Him with these same four dance moves is killing me,” someone joked online. After some time, the comedian’s hips apparently tapped out, as he thanked the crew, pointed toward the door, and made his exit.

3. Aaron Pierre

"Aaron Pierre, that's Mufasa!" will be living in our heads rent-free. The actor, who the internet collectively agreed is easily one of the world’s sexiest men after Mufasa: The Lion King hit theaters, strutted through the tunnel in a blue tee and leather jacket. Humorously, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” disabled comments on their viral post, but we all know exactly what viewers were thinking.

4. Saweetie

The one and only Icy Girl took on the Spirit Tunnel in 2024, and if you needed more evidence that Saweetie’s face card never declines, here it is. The “My Type” hitmaker showed up to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” serving office-core in a black necktie and dress pants.

5. Usher

Usher cruised down his Spirit Tunnel entrance, and we mean that literally. Wearing roller skates along with his crisp shirt and blue jeans, the R&B icon had the hallway chanting his 2004 hit, “Yeah!” One thing’s for sure: No one called out sick that morning.

6. Tia Mowry

“Wait a minute. What is this?” Tia Mowry seemed genuinely shocked as she took on her very first Spirit Tunnel. Even so, the actress, who evidently hasn’t aged one bit, gave quite the performance while the crew sang a personalized version of “This Is How We Do It.” Not reworking the “Sister Sister” theme song felt like a missed opportunity, but there's always next time.

7. Shemar Moore

Obviously, the man who hosted "Soul Train" has plenty of rhythm, because Shemar Moore did not come to play when it was his turn in the Spirit Tunnel. Naturally, social media quickly matched him up against other good-looking guests from the show. One commenter joked, “The original Aaron Pierre before there was Aaron Pierre,” and another fan declared, “This is MY Mufasa.”

8. Druski

Druski put his sandals to work before chatting with Hudson about “Coulda Been Love” and his growing presence in acting. “When you see him, you already know what’s up. Druski!” the crew chanted in their own spin on Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee.” It’s apparently always summer for the comic, who stepped out in a camo shirt paired with shorts that barely grazed his thighs. And just before exiting the Spirit Tunnel, Druski treated everyone to some of the nastiest footwork ever to grace the hallway.

9. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama confirmed the half-tunnel, full-tunnel theory once and for all when she visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” during the holidays. “I think this is the biggest crew turnout, right? Love it!” a commenter pointed out. Plus, we learned the former First Lady definitely still got the moves.

10. SZA

“S to the Z to the A!” Although they didn’t bust out a rendition of one of the Grammy-winning singer’s countless hits, SZA definitely got a warm welcome to the “happy place.” The artist clearly had a great time because once she reached the end of the tunnel, she wrapped it up by hugging a crew member.

11. Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie showed off some dance moves that, for better or worse, didn’t make it into Captain America: Brave New World. The actor actually started dancing before even entering the Spirit Tunnel, which made the whole moment all the more entertaining. “He probably practiced all week," one social media user said, while another praised his apparent "This Is America" homage: “I love the Childish Gambino reference.”

12. Latto

Latto’s trip back down the Spirit Tunnel might’ve topped her initial entrance. The Atlanta heavyweight swung out the gate — literally — as she twirled her fur coat in the air to the crew chanting “Big Mama,” one of the many surefire cuts from Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Even more hilarious was watching the rapper’s bodyguard struggle to keep pace as she sprinted from one end of the hall to the other.

13. Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr.

Like father, like son, especially when it comes to comedy and dancing. Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr. were suited up and ready to groove when they dropped by "The Happy Place.” “Literally has all his dad’s mannerisms,” one TikTok commenter pointed out. Meanwhile, another hilariously described the duo as the “same person [in] different fonts.” Considering their family legacy in comedy, that’s definitely a compliment.

14. GloRilla

It would’ve been a shame if the crew didn’t break into a rendition of GloRilla’s viral smash “TGIF,” which dominated the internet just months before she sat down with Jennifer Hudson. “Get ‘em Glo!” echoed down the hall as the Memphis rapper attempted her iconic two-step — the very same one she debuted at the 2022 American Music Awards — or at least as close as she could manage in a maxi skirt and high heels.