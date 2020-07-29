Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Sister, Sister” fans will never give up hope of a reboot, and neither will Tia Mowry. The multi-hyphenate talent starred alongside sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, on the ABC hit as twins Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, who were reunited at 14 years old after being separated at birth. Their respective adoptive parents, Lisa Landry and Raymond Earl Campbell, were portrayed by actors Jackée Harry and Tim Reid. IMx frontman Marques Houston rounded out the core cast as their meddling neighbor Roger Evans, who was head over heels in puppy love with the siblings throughout its six-season run between 1994 and 1999.

For years now, viewers have been pleading for the famous duo to recreate the magic of the series. “I mean, never say never,” said Mowry in an interview Sunday (March 9), when People inquired about the sitcom making a comeback after 26 years off the air. “I’m just a huge believer in that, meaning I don't have a crystal ball, but never say never,” she said.

Both women have experienced successes in their adult careers since the show's finale. Mowry went on to lead “The Game” and most recently, Netflix’s “Family Reunion,” as well as her own reality series, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” giving her supporters a peek at life after her 2023 divorce from actor Cory Hardrict, with whom she shares two kids. Mowry-Housley has appeared in multiple made-for-TV films as well as co-hosted “The Real” talk show. The siblings even dabbled in the reality sphere with their eponymous show that aired for three seasons from 2011 to 2013.

But there’s just something special about the Landry-Campbell sisters that they can’t escape. “I will say this: It was such a beautiful, amazing show, and a part of me also just wants to leave it there. You know what I mean? Let it be. But it was so wonderful and so amazing,” Mowry offered up, only to add that she understands the demands for its return. “I’m like OK, never say never, but it was such a great show, and I wouldn't want to mess it up in any kind of way. It's a classic,” she continued.

“Sister, Sister” reached new fans when it landed on Netflix in 2020

All six seasons found a new home when the streaming giant added the cult classic to its massive film and television library in 2020. For millennials who had the pleasure of growing up in the ‘90s, having access to the show was a welcomed piece of the TGIF programming (ABC's Friday night block of sitcoms) from years past. But for Gen Z, the witty teenage-young-adult family comedy was more like an unearthed blast from the past that still manages to be relevant.

"To see the younger generation loving it just as much as our generation did, it's really cool to relive that moment,” Mowry-Housley told People in 2020, likening the experience to witnessing a classic be born. Admittedly, the actress said she never imagined the fandom that would follow the series. “When I was doing ‘Sister, Sister,’ I never thought of it that way,” the “You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies” author said, adding, “But now, watching it and seeing my kids watch it — and they love it — you’re like, 'Wow, we really did hit gold there.' … We definitely hit gold with that. The importance of values and good, clean family comedy never goes out. It's never out of style."

A previous attempt at a reboot stalled due to legal matters

"What's in the way is the rights," Tia Mowry told the publication during an episode of People’s “Defend Yourself” interview segment in 2021. "We ended up moving forward with it, and we didn't have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold,” revealed the “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix” host. Furthermore, she noted, "Once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean? She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity, but yeah, it's sad."